CONWAY — SAU 9 is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to shorten the time from 10 to five days that people who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic need to isolate.
That protocol was put into place over the weekend. It comes at time when positive cases in local schools are at an all-time time.
To view the updated SAU 9 website, go to tinyurl.com/2p8znkty.
“My biggest concern — I think the administrators’ biggest concern — is keeping students in school,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Conway School Board at its meeting on Monday night.
Richard said at a number of schools, “we’re teetering on the edge” of having to go remote.
“The issue is when we have 16 staff members out of one building, when we have 10 staff members out of another and 12 staff members out at another,” he said. “That’s a genuine concern for supervision in coverage.”
On Jan. 3, the first day back after winter break, 46 positive cases of the virus were reported, including two cases at the Jackson Grammar School, which had not had a case this school year up until then. For the week, there were a record 99 cases.
As of Tuesday, the SAU 9 Active COVID-19 Dashboard showed 108 active cases: 60 at Kennett High; 13 at Kennett Middle; 12 at Pine Tree; 10 at Conway Elementary; eight at Josiah Bartlett Elementary; three at John H. Fuller Elementary; and two at Jackson Grammar.
“Prior to (Christmas break), we were hovering at 30-40 cases per week,” Richard said. “We’ve gone to 105 cases in a week’s worth of time.” He said since September there have been 465 cases among students and staff members. Last year saw 132 total positive cases in the seven schools.
Through Tuesday, there have been 175 cases at Kennett High, 73 at Pine Tree, 64 at Kennett Middle, 64 at Conway Elementary, 43 at Josiah Bartlett, 42 at John Fuller and four at Jackson.
On Dec. 27, the CDC changed shortened its recommended isolation and quarantine period.
“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for the public,” the CDC stated in a Dec. 27 release. “People with COVID-19 should isolate for five days, and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
The N.H. Department of Education took the recommendation to the Department of Health and Human Services, which last Thursday recommended schools in the Granite State adopt the guidelines.
The CDC recommended who should isolate: “Any person who tests positive for COVID-19; A person who has symptoms of COVID-19 while awaiting testing regardless of vaccination status, previous infection or lack of symptoms.”
Their guidelines say, you may return to school/work after day 5 if you are fever-free (off fever-reducing medications) for at least 24 hours and other symptoms are improving.
“If fever has been present in the prior 24 hours, or if other symptoms are not improving, then you should continue to isolate until fever-free and symptoms are improving for at least 24 hours.”
“That’s a big change for some people,” Richard said of the move to five days.
“Going from contact tracing like crazy, to really minimizing the amount that we contact trace, it is kind of a change in the mindset in it’s more difficult for some people than it is other people,” he said.
He added: “We’re still working with principals trying to figure this out, to make sense of it so that parents can make sense of it as well. There is going to have to be a lot trust put into this with parents and students. The rules we’ve been playing by for the last 18-19 months have changed.”
The CDC also shortened to five days the recommended time for vaccinated people to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus. People who are fully vaccinated and boosted may not need to quarantine at all, the CDC said.
Quarantine, according to the CDC, refers to “the time people stay away from others if they are exposed to a disease but not yet testing positive or showing symptoms.”
There were 1,417,493 cases of the coronavirus in the United States on Monday, which sadly set a record for the country. The seven-day average is 737,415, also a high.
According to The New York Times, Rhode Island leads the nation in cases per 100,000 residents at 418, followed by New York at 379 per 100,000 residents; and New Jersey with 357 per 100,000.
New Hampshire, which once held the dubious distinction of the most cases per 100,000 residents, sat at No. 21 on Tuesday at 209 per 100,000 residents.
According to the DHHS, there were 2,705 new positive COVID-19 cases for Sunday in the Granite State, including a record 353 in Carroll County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.