CONWAY — The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee met for the time via Zoom last Thursday to begin crafting a safe return to schools this fall. While no decisions were made on mask wearing for the 2021-22 school year, local pediatricians say they hope science will be a leading factor in all decisions.
Dr. Rich Laracy of the Saco River Medical Group and Dr. Wenda Saunders of Memorial Hospital both served on the initial re-entry committee last year and have met weekly with SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard and his administrative team since March of 2020.
They are among 47 citizens on the new committee.
“I would just encourage us to, like we've done in the past, of course follow the (Centers for Disease Control) and (American Academy of Pediatrics) guidelines on this,” Laracy said. “Especially in the mask issue. I think we would be stuck if we didn't do that.”
The CDC on July 27 came out with a recommendation that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks in school.
The AAP website states: “All students older than 2 years and all school staff should wear face masks at school (unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use)."
“I was really, really impressed with the process and how it worked this past year,” Saunders said. “And it worked: We kept our kids in school much better than almost anywhere else in the country. So I have a huge amount of respect for that process. And this is how we did it last year is start with this committee to generate the questions, generate the best answers we can at the moment and realize it's a living and moving document.”
During the 90-minute meeting, Richard reviewd the past year, then the group broke up into six subcommittees: steering, transportation, facilities, personnel, scheduling and co-curricular. A nurse sits on each subcommittee.
“The main goal for today is to generate questions and or comments related to the specific subcommittee areas,” Richard said.
"You lived through this last year as either parents or faculty members, administrators or school board members. We understood how valuable it was to get our kids in school, the No. 1 goal. We wanted to do it safely," Richard said.
"That goal hasn't changed. We want our students to be in school. We were one of the districts that were about 10-20 percent of the state, no higher than that, that started off five days a week in school. And that was a heck of an achievement. And, that's what we want to do this year.”
Last year, there were 132 positive cases of COVID between the seven SAU 9 schools, which led to 1,238 incidents where they had to go remote due to quarantine or isolation. This did not include entire schools having to transition to remote learning due to staffing shortages.
There were four instances in which an entire school had to go remote for a few days at a time. Kennett Middle School went remote twice, while Kennett High and Josiah Bartlett each went remote once.
The committee did not decide on masks, though Richard shared that the CDC just put out an order requiring masking on public transportation, including school buses.
SAU 9 sent out a survey to parents and guardians on Friday seeking input on masks.
Richard said several factors will go into the committee’s mask recommendation.
“We need to consider the vaccination status of the school population, looking at students 12 and older who are eligible for the vaccine,” he said.
“We’ll also take into consideration indoors versus outdoors for masks, along with the ability to maintain physical distancing of 6 feet. There’s also the changing conditions as a result of the variants.”
On Tuesday, Carroll County moved from a minimal spread of virus case rating to moderate by the Department of Health and Human Services. Neighboring Belknap County has been in the substantial transmission classification since last week.
The Re-Entry Committee is scheduled to meet again Thursday at 4 p.m. by Zoom, and then bring a recommendation to the full SAU 9 Board, which is made up of representatives from Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson, in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
Richard said the re-entry recommendation will be on the three school board’s agendas, with Conway set to meet Aug. 23. But there could be a special meeting, which the Bartlett and Jackson boards will likely arrange.
Last year, SAU 9 offered parents and students three options: face-to-face with all students and staff returning; a hybrid plan, with some students in the classroom while others study remotely, then flip-flopping every few weeks; and remote learning for all, as the district did for the final 12 weeks of the 2019-20 school year.
The hybrid option is not being considered for this school year.
Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini said the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan worked last year.
“The process worked so well,” he said. “So we would be foolish, which is putting it nicely if we didn't accept the recommendations of this committee.”
Nancy Kelemen, Bartlett School Board chair, said her colleagues gave the plan mixed reviews.
“Parent-wise, it’s really about masks or no masks and having it optional or not optional. Parents want an answer. They want to be able to prepare one way or another," she said.
Lentini said: "People are looking at Facebook posts and just people's opinions and saying, ‘Well, this person says masks, they're causing diseases, so I don't want my child to wear a mask,’ where there's no science behind it, it's just opinion.
"We need to stand by science, not by the pressure of people that are believing whatever they want to believe. And I know that may not be a popular point of view among some people, but science should be dictating everything we're doing," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.