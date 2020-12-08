CONWAY — SAU 9 has 14 total positive cases of the coronavirus after six new cases were reported this week by Superintendent Kevin Richard.
Kennett High School has three active cases resulting in the need for 46 students and staff to quarantine until Dec. 17.
On Saturday, Richard and school officials at Pine Tree School in Center Conway learned two people had tested positive, leading to the need for three people to quarantine.
And last Friday, a second positive case was reported at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Just one person needs to quarantine.
The day before, the school reported its first positive case, which led to 20 students and a school bus driver needing to quarantine.
Richard said Tuesday he met with school nurses and local medical officials Dr. Rich Laracy of the Saco River Medical Group, Dr. Wenda Saunders of Memorial Hospital and Julie Hill of White Mountain Community Health about adopting the CDC’s new quarantine guideline of 10 instead of 14 days without any symptoms before a return to campus.
He said they decided to go with the new guidelines but noted that “there is no testing out of quarantine” before the 10 days are up.
The recent cases bring the overall total to 14 for the seven schools in SAU 9 (Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree, along with Josiah Bartlett and the Jackson Grammar School.)
Jackson Grammar is the lone school in SAU 9 yet to report a COVID case.
Kennett High reported its first case (the first in SAU 9) on Oct. 8, which led to 10 students having to quarantine for two weeks. The school reported another positive case Nov. 13, forcing close to 50 people having to quarantine for 14 days.
SAU 9 doesn't divulge whether the positive cases it reports are students or staff.
Richard said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come in contact over two days on the campus.
“There’s a ton of work to it and a lot of paperwork,” Richard said. “That’s why some districts think it’s easier or simpler to just go totally remote. But we recognize the value of children being in school.”
Richard praised the district's principals for their efforts. He noted that KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter and Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette "were on the phone all weekend (contact tracing),” he said.
“There are a limited number of days that they are contracted for, and if they were to just stop (and follow the contract), there’s no way we keep the buildings open," Richard said.
"These people are committed to their community. They raise their kids here. They socialize with neighbors, they’re invested. They have high expectations for their community, and they’re putting in a million hours a week to keep our kids in school. They are doing a phenomenal job,” he added.
Richard recommended that people get tested for the virus if they may have had contact with a positive person.
Richard alerted SAU 9 students, families and staff via email and on the SAU website about the Kennett High case on Monday.
“We’re not exceeding the general rates of transmission,” he said, “but we aren’t as low as we had been.”
The cases appear to be isolated, he said.
SAU 9 is scheduled to go on its annual holiday break Dec. 24-Jan. 3.
In addition, Dec. 18 will be the second of six planned remote instruction days this school year.
Richard is optimistic that SAU 9 schools can continue offering face-to-face instruction until the break. “If we don’t get any new cases at the high school, we should be OK,” he said, adding, “Conway Elementary has not had a case in a long time, and John Fuller hasn’t had a case in a long time.”
However, “statewide, the numbers are ridiculous,” Richard said.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Schools Dashboard, as of Tuesday there have been 580 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days with .6 new hospitalizations per 100,000 over that period.
The seven-day total test positivity rate was at 9 percent (up from 7 percent last Friday).
There are 70 total cases. There have been 785 people who have recovered (up from 654 on Friday). There are currently 15 cluster cases (up from 10). A coronavirus cluster occurs when there is a concentration of infections in the same area at the same time.
