CONWAY — Over 160 people turned out to Kennett High's Loynd Auditorium last Thursday for the SAU 9 School Board’s vote on the re-entry plan for the coming school year.
It was a boisterous 2 1/2 hours, with just over half of the attendees in loud opposition to making masks mandatory when classes begin Sept. 2. There was cheering, jeering, clapping and booing, depending on who was speaking and what camp you were in.
It was the largest attended school or town meeting in Conway since March 2001, when more than 470 people turned out to defeat a motion by the municipal budget committee to cut the school budget by 11 percent.
Public comments opened with mask mandate opponent Steven Steiner of Center Conway offering an apology for displaying the middle finger at the Aug. 9 Conway School Board meeting.
“I let my anger get the most of me,” he said. “I wish to apologize to all that I offended. I wish I could take my action back."
Twenty-seven people followed, including Dr. Jerry Knirk of Freedom (who is also a Democratic state representative).
“Given the surges in COVID-19, infections, hospitalizations and deaths ... and the greatly increased transmissibility of the Delta compared to the original COVID virus, the science would support following the CDC guidelines which recommend universal masking in schools," Knirk said.
"I agree with the recommendations that you have," he said, adding, "A month ago, I probably would have said make masks optional."
Wendy Richardson of Conway, one of about a dozen people wearing a “‘Crazies’ for kids” T-shirt, said she and others submitted research information to the re-entry committee but it was disregarded.
“I’m convinced that you're only willing to hear one side of it. That's what's been shown to me,” she said. “There were letters from parents that contained studies and research and facts that were never passed on. ... That seems not very unbiased to me. So while there's plenty of science, and the professionals shared their science, everybody else went unheard, and I think that’s unfair.”
Dr. Rich Laracy of Saco River Medical Group, a member of the pandemic response team and re-entry planning committee, responded: "There are no scientific studies that show that masks are detrimental.
“The question of does it cause anxiety for a child to wear a mask, does it cause depression, I would greatly refute that, the reason being is I have not seen one child or adolescent in my office during this entire pandemic, over a year, that has come in with anxiety or depression, secondary to having to were a mask," Laracy said.
Rebecca Miller of Madison asked if the re-entry committee consulted with Conway Parks and Rec on how it pulled off eight weeks of optional mask-wearing during summer camp.
“They had 5,500 (individual camper visits over eight weeks), going all over New Hampshire, visiting many places with masks optional,” she said. “How many cases did that have? Zero.”
Ava Frechette, who will be a junior at Kennett High this fall, asked if anyone had “talked to kids about wearing masks.”
“Kids don't want to wear masks,” said Frechette, daughter of Dr. Aimee Frechette, Pine Tree School principal. “But we do it to protect others. Growing up, I was taught by my teachers to protect other people. Mask-optional choices put kids in a hard position because we don't get to make that choice for ourselves, which means in some cases, parents are the ones endangering our friends and peers.”
Ava added: “Is it uncomfortable? Yes. But I can assure you if doctors across the world aren't dropping dead of inhaling their own carbon dioxide, children with frequent mask breaks and seven-hour school days won't either. … Of course they don’t want to wear masks. But if it were masks or remote learning, which would they choose? If it were masks or not seeing our friends or favorite teachers, which would they choose?”
John Thompson, a parent from Madison, urged the board to make masks optional.
“We've been called political, crazy, anti-science,” he said. “It seems to me that (those supporting mandatory masking) are just cherry-picking the science that they like.”
Nicole Nordlund, a parent from Madison, shared that Merrimack, Rochester, Hooksett, Winnisquam, Manchester Catholic, Exeter and Milford have all voted to start the school year mask-free. “They are not using a terrifying color chart to make their decisions for the rest of the year,” she said.
Parent Julie Laracy said, “the kids are not upset about wearing a mask. They’re upset because we are in the middle of a global pandemic.”
Following public comments, Superintendent Kevin Richard gave a 20-minute presentation of the re-entry plan but first thanked the medical professionals for serving on the pandemic response team which has met weekly for the past 18 months.
"I know they took some shots here tonight," he said. "They do not deserve that. They volunteer their time. When we call at midnight or on a Sunday and say, 'There's a case, can you help us out,' they were there.
“Nobody is saying we’re going to mask all year long," Richard said, explaining the plan is a flexible one.
The SAU 9 Board, which struggled to make a quorum with just 14 of its 27 members on hand, ultimately voted to support the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan which was crafted over the past three weeks, 9-3-1.
Voting for the plan were Daniel Bianchini of Albany; Emily Calderwood and Nancy Kelemen of Bartlett; Genn Anzaldi and Jerry Dougherty of Jackson; and Courtney Burke, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Lentini and Jessica Whitelaw, all of Conway. In the minority was Tim Sordi of Albany, along with Scott Grant and Andrew Light of Bartlett. Randy Davison of Conway abstained.
Dougherty made the motion to accept the plan and Capozzoli offered a second.
Sordi asked Richard, if school were to start tomorrow what color would the SAU be in.
“We are high yellow right now,” he replied.
The plan is posted on the SAU 9 website (tinyurl.com/265hev52).
