CONWAY — With COVID-19 safety precautions in place, there are a few holiday happenings happening locally, including rides on Santa’s Holiday Express on the Conway Scenic Railroad.
“We’ll be running our Santa’s Holiday Express Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. through Dec. 20,” Conway Scenic Marketing and Events Coordinator Brian Solomon said this week.
“We’ve decorated the North Conway and Conway stations. It’s a good way for everyone to celebrate the holiday spirit in a safe way," Solomon said, noting, "We have social distancing guidelines, mandated masks (which we have done since we reopened last June) and sanitation protocols,”
He added that several of the cars have been retrofitted with plastic barriers and that family groups may sit together, safely apart from other groups.
Conway Scenic Railroad is also running a non-holiday-themed Bartlett Valley Train from North Conway as well Saturday and Sundays through Dec. 20.
Santa’s Holiday Express debuted Friday. It will continue Dec. 19-23 at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The Bartlett Valley Train from North Conway to Bartlett will run at 10 a.m. and noon.
During Christmas Vacation Week, Dec. 26-31, Conway Scenic will run trains from North Conway to Conway at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and to Bartlett at 2:45 p.m.
“We want to make clear that our Santa’s Holiday Express is not the ‘Journey to the North Pole,'" Solomon stated. "That is a separate operation chartered by the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation which recently made the call to cancel this year’s excursions.
"It was not our choice to cancel, it was theirs. We wanted to get that message out there to clear up any confusion,” said Solomon.
For more information about Santa's Holiday Express, go to conwayscenic.com or call (603) 356-5251.
Meanwhile, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host “Santa’s first visit to Jackson” across from the Jackson Grammar School on Sunday, Nov. 29, with Santa arriving in a vehicle driven by Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley.
Festivities start at the village gazebo at 3:30 p.m., with Santa helping with the tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. All attending must wear a mask and maintain safe social distancing, says Kathleen Flammia, the chamber's executive director.
“We’ll have candy canes set aside, and the Christmas Farm Inn Spa and Resort will be providing hot chocolate and cookies,” said Flammia. She added, “Santa will not be able to have the children sitting on his lap or even in the sleigh with him this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he will be there to wave and chat with the children as they gather around the gazebo.”
Starting this weekend, Jingle Bell Chocolate Tours will once again be offered by the Nestlenook Farm and Resort, with safety pandemic protocols in place, Flammia said. Tours will be offered Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19-20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. hourly from the Nestlenook.
No more than six people at a time may gather at the check-in area near the Nestlenook’s gazebo with all maintaining a 6-foot distancing space. For more information, call Flammia at (978) 580-0905.
In other holiday news, it’s Small Business Saturday at local businesses, including the White Mountain Independents. Many stores have extended their Black Friday sales until next week, so smart shoppers are advised to check the ads in today’s Conway Daily Sun.
Settlers Green Marketing Director Laura Lemieux says more than 20 Christmas trees have been delivered from northern Maine and are now decorated in holiday splendor throughout the outlet complex. Although no official tree-lighting ceremony will be held this years, the trees add holiday cheer to shopping at Settlers Green for all.
“They really look spectacular,” said Lemieux, who added that all stores are being creative in learning how to adapt to the pandemic guidelines, including having customers shop online and then pick up their goods curbside. “Shopkeepers have really done a good job adapting — and the customers have been great, too,” said Lemieux.
On Tuesday, Settlers Green is doing a “Partnership for Giving” with the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley. For customers who purchase a Settlers Green gift card in any amount Dec. 1, Settlers Green will match it with a donation to the Kiwanis Club.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. For more, go to settlersgreen.com or call (603) 356-7031.
Several craft fairs are coming up. The Fryeburg (Maine) Thrift Shop Holiday Sale is taking place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 679 Main St. A silent auction, meanwhile, is set for ArtWorks Gallery and Fine Crafts at 132 Route 16 in Chocorua today from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis Club is once again presenting its Angels & Elves program for local families.
Applicants should call Elf Headquarters at (603) 356-8710 or email angelsandelves2020@gmail.com to obtain their own personal link to an application that will be completed online. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 2.
Elf Headquarters, located at 2 Common Court Unit 32, in Settlers Green, is open through Dec. 16 every day from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
To protect the families, sponsors and volunteers at Elf Headquarters, all applicants will now apply online. In addition, there will be curbside pickup when the gifts are ready.
On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Moat Mountain Farm will have a holiday open house with decorated boxwood trees, swags, hand-knit mittens and hats, ornaments and more. It’s at 386 Blueberry Hill in the Birch Hill neighborhood off West Side Road.
Looking ahead to next weekend, the Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association is presenting the annual tree-lighting ceremony at the Bartlett Village Park on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m. Come see Summit the Bernese Mountain Dog and his wagon with trainer Lynn Jones.
“If you can’t make it, we will be doing live-streaming on our Facebook page,” said Annette Libby, BARA director, who added this year’s tree is a beautiful balsam fir donated by resident/photographer Pat Quinn. Due to pandemic concerns, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles — candy canes will be distributed to all. For more information, call (603) 374-1952.
Finally, Tuckerman Brewing Co. of 64 Hobbs St. in Conway is hosting a Local Artisan Fair and Tree Lighting today from 1-4 p.m.
Talented artists, designers and creators in the Mount Washington Valley will showcase their wares in an outdoor setting. Local musician Riley Parkhurst will perform from 2-5 p.m., and Santa will arrive to do the tree lighting at 4 p.m. Call (603) 447-5400 or go to tuckermanbrewing.com for more information.
