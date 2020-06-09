CONWAY — A 40-year-old Salem man has been accused of attempted murder after witnesses said he held his girlfriend's head underwater in the Saco River.
The man had been convicted of second-degree murder in the past, police say.
Last Saturday, June 6, at 5 p.m., Conway police officers responded to Saco Canoe Rental on East Side Road in Conway for a report of a man, later identified as Jason Farrell of Salem, who had attempted to hold a woman's head underwater while they were engaged in an altercation in the river.
Officers said they made contact with Farrell as he sat in his vehicle in the parking lot of the rental company.
After they spoke to witnesses on scene, they took Farrell into custody for attempted murder as defined by RSA 630 and second-degree assault as defined by RSA 631:2.
The woman, also from Salem, was located further down the river and brought to Memorial Hospital in North Conway to be evaluated. Police said she sustained no serious injuries as a result of the reported incident.
According to Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei, Farrell "has an extensive criminal history in the state of New Hampshire," including a second-degree murder conviction in 2001.
Farrell was to be arraigned Wednesday at 1 p.m.
A New Hampshire Supreme Court opinion reversing and remanding Farrell's 1997 second-degree murder conviction explains the background of that case.
The conviction had carried a 22-to-44-year prison sentence.
The opinion says a shooting took place on Feb. 19, 1996, when Farrell was a teenager. On that day, Farrell and a friend went to a vacant lot in Concord to shoot a gun that Farrell had taken from his home. Farrell and the friend were heading back to the friend's apartment when they met up with the victim, who joined them.
When the trio got to the apartment, Farrell and his friend began "messing around" with the gun.
"The defendant apparently decided to play a joke on the victim in an effort to scare him," said the Supreme Court opinion. "He asked his friend to count to 10 and yell 'bang' while he held the gun approximately 2 feet from the victim's face. He threatened to shoot the victim, saying, 'I'm going to bust a cap in you.' The victim replied, 'Don't point that at me.'
"The defendant allegedly took the gun off safety and again pointed it at the victim's face at close range. He asked his friend to count to 10, but before the count concluded, the gun discharged, critically wounding the victim, who died shortly thereafter."
The Supreme Court reversed the conviction and sent the case back to the trial court. The high court said that when a parent or guardian arrives at the police station requesting to see his or her child, the police must stop interrogating the juvenile, the juvenile must be informed that his or her parent is at the station and immediately allow the parent in the interrogation room.
"In sum, the police effectively sequestered the defendant while obtaining his statements, and left his father waiting in the wings. Such conduct is inconsistent with the increased care required when a juvenile is detained and interrogated, and renders the defendant's Miranda waiver invalid. Accordingly, on remand for retrial, the challenged statements to the police should be suppressed."
After the case was sent back down to the trial court, Farrell was convicted in Merrimack Superior Court in June 2001 and sentenced to 12-24 years in prison. A sentencing document shows he had a little over five years of pretrial confinement credit.
Farrell was granted parole in April of 2009 but violated his parole in 2011, according to New Hampshire Department of Corrections spokeswoman Laura Montenegro, who said Farrell went on to violate parole three more times in the next eight years — the last time being 2019.
She said Farrell was released from incarceration in February.
Following the June 6 arrest, a Superior Court bail order by Bail Commissioner Shannon Davenport had Farrell held with no bail because there was "clear and convincing evidence" Farrell was a danger to himself or others.
"Defendant is charged with attempted murder of an intimate partner and poses not only a significant threat to her but also to himself as he threatened to also kill himself while in custody," said Davenport. "Defendant attempted to choke himself with his shirt while in custody."
An investigation into the case is ongoing.
Anyone that may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Conway Police Department Investigative Services Division at (603) 356-5715.
