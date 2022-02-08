CONWAY — A Conway-based non-profit called Saco Headwaters Alliance will be approaching over two dozen New Hampshire and Maine towns this spring to explore how to better protect the watershed ecosystem of the Saco River headwaters. including the Saco, Ossipee and Wards Brook Aquifers.
Founded in 2019, the alliance is "a collaborative of representatives from over a dozen groups including municipalities, water precincts, local, state and federal conservation groups, land trusts, scientific organizations, advocacy groups and environmental consultancies."
The SHA board includes President Tom Gross of Conway, a retired international change management consultant, and Treasurer Jeff Sires, who is a Land Steward at USVLT, as well as vice chairman of the Saco and Swift Rivers Advisory Committee and chair of the Jackson Conservation Commission.
The vice president position on the SHA board is currently vacant. Board members are Nels Liljedahl, outreach coordinator of the New Hampshire Natural Resources Conservation Service and Fryeburg (Maine) Conservation Committee; Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the North Conway Water Precinct; and Nora Schwar and Nickie Sekera, Fryeburg Water District trustees.
Mark Dindorf of Hart's Location is SHA's interim executive director.
Gross told the Sun in a Jan. 29 interview that the 50 towns of the Saco River Headwaters are interconnected within the same 1,200 square mile watershed ecosystem.
"Part of our mission is getting this whole region of 50 towns collaborating to protect our shared resource," said Gross, adding "Flooding damage to the built and natural environment, drought and pollution do not respect municipal boundaries."
Gross said that SHA plans to build on a 2021 initial outreach and education program, as well as several threat assessment and planning projects across the watershed, and listen to town officials, learn what needs they see and build common water protection goals together.
SHA will be working with boards of selectmen, conservation commissions and planning boards. The group doesn't have specific dates for these town meetings yet.
Asked about what sort of projects SHA might tackle, Gross said one huge goal would be addressing the deficient culverts across the region.
He said as many as 70 percent of culverts in the region may be aged, undersized and won’t last 50 years and will increasingly contribute to flood damage, pollution and habitat destruction.
It could cost $100 million to replace all the watershed's culverts. So SHA is raising funds for a financial feasibility study to develop ways to coordinate the towns as well as state and federal agencies.
One strategy used in other parts of the country could be to bond the project for over 30 years so the work would be paid off over time and would be less expensive for all in the long run.
"FEMA has published studies that if municipalities strengthen infrastructure preventatively, the return on investment would be at least six times," said Gross.
SHA explains that the watershed that is the Saco River headwaters begins in the west at the source of the Saco River in the White Mountains, runs through towns such as Conway and Fryeburg, continues to its eastern border at the confluence of the Ossipee River with the Saco River in Hiram, Oxford County, Maine, after which the Saco River runs to the Atlantic Ocean.
The northern reaches of the watershed comprise Stoneham and Stowe and the southern reaches, Ossipee.
"Our strategy is engaging all municipalities, because we're all in the same bathtub," said Gross.
For more, go to sacoheadwatersalliance.org.
