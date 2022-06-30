CONWAY — The newest high school in the Granite State will open its doors in Conway Village this fall. The Robert Frost Public Charter School, which will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this fall, is expanding its educational offerings to students in grades 9-12.
Located at 110 Main St. in the former Salyards Center for the Arts, which is owned by the Conway Historical Society on Main Street in Conway Village, Robert Frost has opened its enrollment up for 15 high school students in what will be a K-12 public charter school.
“In June of 2021, the Robert Frost Public Charter School Board of Trustees voted to pursue an amendment to their charter with the N.H. Department of Education,” the Robert Frost website states. “Once approved, the proposed charter amendment would allow the school to expand their offerings to include grades 9-12 along with their existing K-8 program. After many months spent preparing the foundation and documentation required, the NH State Board of Education unanimously approved the expansion request (this past March).”
The release added: “High school students at the Robert Frost Public Charter School will receive individualized education, tailored to the needs of the student utilizing a combination of Montessori principles and Project-Based Learning. Classroom sizes will be small enough to provide focused attention while being large enough to provide diversity and understanding through the sharing of multiple experiences.”
The primary goal of the Robert Frost Charter School, according to its website, is “to help every child reach his/her full potential to become independent, lifelong learners who take responsibility for themselves, for their classmates and their surrounding environment.”
“With the multi-age classroom format and social and emotional learning support our students get consistently from all staff members, we are able to build a nurturing learning community like no other,” said Juliet Fleischer, the new chair of the board of trustees. “Our students respect each other’s differences and practice working cooperatively together every day. Despite the occasional inevitable hot spot, the general care and concern students demonstrate for each other is genuine and provides a feeling of security where kids are comfortable enough to be themselves.”
She added: “They know they are accepted for who they are, and at the same time, they understand that earning respect requires responsible accountability on their part.”
Enrollment this past school year ranged from 43-51 students in grades K-8.
Students from across Carroll County attend Robert Frost. This year, 19 students were from Conway; 10 from Madison; six from Freedom; three from Tamworth; three from Wakefield; two each from Bartlett, Effingham and Tuftonboro; and one each from Eaton, Ossipee, Sandwich and Wonalancet.
The school is free to New Hampshire residents but also accepts out-of-state students on a tuition basis as space allows.
“With a small high school class added this fall we are hoping to fill 64 seats across our K-12 program with 15 being grades 9-12,” said Robert Frost Treasurer Tracy Strout, who also serves as a trustee. “We hope to hire a lead teacher and an assistant teacher for the high school class. Ideally, we would look for educators with strengths that balance each other out, for example, an instructor who is strong in Math and Science paired with an instructor with a talent for language arts and cultural studies.”
She added: “We recognize the need for another option at the high school level and feel like we can provide a small group, Montessori and project-based learning focused education for those students who really need that individualized experience. We are a small school, we work really hard to provide a unique alternative education for our students at no charge to families.
“Not all students thrive in the traditional public school setting. We simply want to offer families another quality option,” she said.
Robert Frost, according to its Facebook page, is now hiring staff for the 2022-23 school year. Positions still to fill include a high school lead teacher, a lower elementary school lead teacher, classroom aides and a part-time physical education/health teacher.
“The ideal candidates will have: classroom experience. A passion for blended curriculum and Project Based Learning. Knowledge of N.H. Common Core Standards. The ability to collaborate with a team. A commitment to the school’s mission and goals,” the Facebook page states, and adds, “Ideal positions for retired educators seeking to share a passion for education in an alternate environment.”
There are still some limited spots available in the K-8 grade levels, as well as 15 spots available for the high school program.
“Based on the grades of our currently enrolled students for the 2022-23 school year,” Strout said, “we plan to have a classroom for K-1 students and another for grades 2-4 in the downstairs space, and two separate classrooms upstairs, one for 5-8 grade students and the other for 9-12. Each of these classrooms will house about 15 students. We will not enroll more students at any grade level than their designated classroom has space for. Our building can easily accommodate four classrooms as it has in the past.”
On June 9, the school’s charter was renewed for another five years by the state Department of Education.
The school started in the fall of 2012 with grades 1-4 with 44 students but expanded the next year to include kindergarten and fifth grade and later added grades six, seven and eight.
Students appear to be thriving according to the latest statewide assessment tests. Robert Frost saw 80 percent of its students score proficient or highly proficient in 2022 in English language arts and 54 percent were proficient or highly proficient in math.
In 2018, 60 percent of its students tested proficient or highly proficient in 2022 in English language arts and 32 percent were proficient or highly proficient in math. In 2019, 56 percent of its students tested proficient or highly proficient in 2022 in English language arts and 26 percent were proficient or highly proficient in math.
Assessments were not given in 2020 but returned in 2021 with 48 percent of its students testing proficient or highly proficient in 2022 in English language arts and 23 percent were proficient or highly proficient in math.
To learn more about the Robert Frost Public Charter School, go to robertfrostcharterschool.org.
