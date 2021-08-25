CONWAY — Although SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said schools can’t ask if people are vaccinated, he said to his knowledge, 80 percent of local school staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We can’t ask ‘Are you vaccinated?’; we have to assume that everyone is unvaccinated,” said SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, as he and other administrators prepared for the 2021-22 school year.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday, only 59 percent of all Granite Staters are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 171.1 million people in the U.S. have received two doses of the vaccine, says the Centers for Disease Control. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday, at least 30 million people have contracted COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 600,000 have died.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna vaccines were seen as game-changers in the fight against the coronavirus when they became available last winter. Why many Americans were eager to roll up their sleeves and get jabbed in the hope of returning to normalcy, not everyone felt it was a safe path for them.
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
A study found that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Staff from SAU 9, which includes Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree School and John Fuller, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar in Jackson, were invited to get the first dose of the vaccine on March 27 at Kennett High. The second dose was offered April 24.
Robert Frost Charter School and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School staff were also invited to receive the vaccine on those dates at the high school.
SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, were invited to get the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine April 2 at the Brett School.
Richard said to his knowledge, approximately 80 percent of the employees in SAU 9 got the Moderna vaccine, while another 4-5 percent may have pursued the vaccine on their own. “We sought a legal opinion on whether we could mandate vaccines and were told we can’t do that,” Richard said. “I know there are people who would like to see everyone vaccinated.”
Richard said the Conway Education Association, the local teacher’s union, “have been awesome” when it comes to the vaccine.
Dr. Michael Whaland, superintendent of SAU 13, agrees that vaccines are a private matter.
“We’re not allowed to mandate, even as employees,” he said. “We’re not allowed to ask out of respect. It puts us in kind of a precarious position. We have to treat everyone as if they are not vaccinated, even when it comes to the need to quarantine people.”
On Aug, 11, California became the first state in the nation to mandate vaccines for teachers and staff in K-12 public and private schools or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced about 148,000 school employees — and contractors who work in schools — will have to get at least a first dose by Sept. 27.
State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said Wednesday, “It’s not legal to compel someone to get a vaccine” in New Hampshire.
“May a school require COVID-19 vaccination for attendance? No,” Edelblut wrote in his “COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements in New Hampshire” released earlier this month.
He continued: “May a school require that students who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine wear a mask (when others are not required to do so) or that they occupy different physical spaces than vaccinated students? No. Tethering specific privileges to vaccination status — such as not wearing a mask or granting access to specific areas of the building — is functionally the same as requiring the vaccination for attendance. It is a ‘back door’ mechanism for exercising the authority that the Legislature has retained for itself and for DHHS, namely, requiring what vaccinations are required for school attendance.”
House Bill 220, which became law this year, says,“The rights for medical freedom in immunizations. The bill also establishes a committee to examine the policy of medical intervention including immunizations.”
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday, 904,181 Granite Staters or 66 percent of the state has received at least one dose. Overall, 806,352 people or 59 percent of New Hampshire’s population have been fully vaccinated.
Jackson, which reports 93.90 percent with at least one dose; 84.50 percent fully vaccinated, is the most-vaccinated town in New Hampshire from a percentage standpoint. Towns with populations over 100 residents were surveyed.
Results for other towns in the Mount Washington Valley include Albany: 51.80 percent at least one dose; 47.80 percent fully vaccinated. Bartlett: 52 percent at least one dose; 47 percent fully vaccinated; Conway: 71.60 percent at least one dose; 65.90 percent fully vaccinated; Eaton: 58.70 percent at least one dose; 54.20 percent fully vaccinated; Freedom: 65.60 percent at least one dose; 60.20 percent fully vaccinated; Hale’s Location: 82.80 percent at least one dose; 70 percent fully vaccinated; Madison: 55.60 percent at least one dose; 50.20 percent fully vaccinated; and Tamworth: 52.50 percent with at least one dose; 48.20 percent fully vaccinated.
