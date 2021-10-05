JACKSON — Conservation, protection of the resource, and a sound timber management and recreational use plan were some of the issues that were voiced at a public listening session held by the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust for the 1,172-acre Dundee Community Forest project in Bartlett and Jackson last Thursday.
The meeting was held outdoors on a chilly evening behind the White Community Center in Jackson Thursday evening with about 60 people participating in the process.
The meeting got underway at 6 and ended at about 8:30 p.m.
After being treated to hot pizza, coffee, tea and hot cider, attendees broke into seven separate groups to brainstorm, with facilitators writing down their comments on a poster sheet.
Overseeing the process was community development consultant Courtney Wrigley of CJW Consulting LLC of Intervale.
After working out those discussion points and jotting them down on the sheets, those sheets were then brought to the main tent, which was lent to the group’s use by the Jackson Grammar School, which uses it for outdoor classroom space.
Sub-group leaders then read their findings to the overall audience there under the big tent, with group members sipping hot coffeee and hot cider to take the chill out of the evening.
“I thought it was a great process,” said USVLT executive director WilliamAbbott after the session last Thursday night. “We did not hear anything that we did not expect to hear about desired uses and plans but I was surprised about how much in alignment everyone was.”
Next, he said CJW’s Wrigley will compile the results into a re port that will be presented to the USVLT board at its meeting later this month.
“That report will influence the first draft of the multi-resourc emanagement plan that will be presented for approval to the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, which will review the plan by the end of the year – and we also hope to have our fundraising for the purchase done by the end of the year.
“After that,” said Abbott, “it will go through due diligence for the federal (Forest Legacy) grant and we will be finishing up the surveying of the property, and hopefully, we (the USVLT) will become the owners of the properties come June.”
Since 2000, the land trust has conserved over 12,000 acres of habitat, working forest and prime farmland.
More than 75 projects have been completed, preserving 16 miles of frontage along the Saco River and its tributaries. The process has engaged hundreds of landowners and supporters, coalescing around a bold, optimistic vision of the future.
The Dundee Community Forest project aims to conserve acreage in Bartlett and Jackson for sustainable forestry, outdoor recreation and wildlife habitat.
An advisory board is to be formed that will operate similar to the advisory board that assists stakeholders in the Pine Hill Community Forest.
“We received interest from eight people who would like to serve. They will begin meeting probably next year and tat will provide a way for the public to continue to stay involved,” said Abbott.
According to Abbott, the Dundee Forest property consists of parcels in Bartlett and Jackson that have been “assembled and carefully stewarded” by the Beal family over the course of the last 50 years.
The property consists of 16 lots in three non-contiguous large tracts.
USVLT plans to manage the Dundee Forest as a community forest in partnership with the towns of Bartlett and Jackson.
It will be further protected by a conservation easement that will be held by the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands. The Dundee Community Forest will be open for public access, and as a working forest, it will supply logs to local mills, create jobs in the forest products sector and provide revenues for the towns.
Abbott explained that the community forest will likely host new trails, protect numerous rare plant sites, safeguard old growth areas and buffer numerous headwater streams, including the source of the Wildcat Brook, a federally designated Wild and Scenic River.
Abbott said the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is in the final days of its 20 Years and Onward capital campaign, which includes completing the funding for both the Dundee Community Forest and the Pine Hill Community Forest in Conway.
From now through the end of the month, he said the trust has a significant matching grant lined up, meaning that all remaining campaign donations will be matched one to one (up to a total of $150,000).
As of Oct. 4, more than 97 percent of the $5.97 million campaign goal has been raised. The total campaign goal includes $3.07 million in government grants for the Dundee Community Forest and Pine Hill Expansion projects, plus $2.9 million in private philanthropy.
From now through the month of October, all donations will be matched 1:1 up to $150,000. Once the match is achieved, the trust will have reached its overall goal for the campaign.
“We have received several donations since the announcement of the matching grant a week and a half ago,” said Abbott, including an anonymous gift for $50,000; another for $15,000 and a third for $10,000 – leaving the group with just $75,000 to go to meet the $150,000 goal over the next month.
To learn more about the campaign and to donate, go to usvlt.org/capital-campaign.
SIDEBAR BOX
Protecting the resources
JACKSON – Themes expressed by the sub-groups attending last Thursday's Upper Saco Valley Land Trust listening session at the Whitney Community Center reflected the goals of wanting to protect and not over-use the resource and to maintain the integrity of the neighborhoods near the three tracts.
The first sub-group’s summary included:
• respect the quality of life for exisitng neighbors. Make small-scale changes;
• maintain the character of Dundee Road;
• new trails and recreational access (non-motorized use; open to hiking, mountain biking and skiing);
• minimal timber cutting;
• open to back-country skiing; and
• strike a balance between community character and new recreation.
Another group’s comment summary was:
• move forward with caution and clarity;
• figure out how to keep it protected while allowing access that’s responsible;
• ensuring this is a sanctuary;
• consider the appropriateness/type/locaiton of recreational use; and
• promote resilient ecology for future generations and wildlife.
Another sub-group’s summary:
• address parking and access;
• use but not over-use the resources;
• protect flora and fauna – don’t compromise for use;
• have a timber management plan; and
• protect the legacy of the area.
A fourth group’s summary included:
• recreation: well-managed and designated;
• overuse concerns;
• maintain the spirit of what people love about the land and area; and
• promote ecology.
The fifth group’s summary included:
• protect sensitive areas;
• provide parking and access points;
• learn from other similar community forest groups concerning lessons about use and protection;
• dispersed impacts/use;
• have a plan for the historic Ham House located on Dundee Road; and
• address traffic issues on Dundee Road and infrastructure needs.
The sixth group’s summary included:
• top priority: practice forest ecology to preserve old growth forest, the watershed and wildlife habitat;
• recreation: passive versus active, managing access and overuse; funding search and rescue and providing bathrooms, etc;
• economy: forest should be actively managed in support of the other goals “not just to make a lot of money;” and
• be partners and collaborative.
The last summary cited:
• protection of the natural resource: balance inventory versus uses and biodiversity;
• carbon market: maintain forest health versus commercial gain;
• recreation: (maintain good relations with abutting landowners; synchronicity; address infrastructure to support uses; (not one contiguous forest so) different management areas for different tracts.
