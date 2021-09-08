LOW AND BURBANK’S GRANT — A New Hampshire woman suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while descending Mount Madison on Tuesday afternoon.
Jeannine Ouellette, 41, of Bennington was coming down Valley Way Trail after summiting Mount Adams and Mount Madison, and slipped on a wet log.
Rescuers received the call around 3:30 p.m. She said that she heard a snap and could not put any weight on her leg after the incident.
Volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team and from the Appalachian Mountain Club, and Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the call and hiked up to carry Ouellette down.
Ouellette was an experienced hiker in the White Mountains and continued to tell rescuers how sorry she was for having to call for help.
Fish and Game said Ouellette did possess a Hike Safe card previous to the call for help.
She arrived at the staging area at approximately 11 p.m. and was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Gorham Ambulance for treatment of her injury.
While dealing with the above carry-out, conservation officers, Randolph Mountain Club and Appalachian Mountain Club coordinated a second search and rescue effort for two unidentified male hikers who were off trail with poor cellphone service. They were not identified due to poor service and the necessity of obtaining pertinent information at the time of the call through 911.
It was reported that they were cold and wet, and did not have headlamps. Coordinates from the 911 call placed the ill-prepared hikers off trail near the Great Gully Trail, in Kings Ravine off of Mount Adams.
At the time of this release, RMC and AMC volunteers were hiking down into Kings Ravine attempting to find the hikers and bring them back to the summit so that they could make their way to Madison Spring Hut for the night, with headlamps that were provided by the Randolph and Appalachian mountain clubs.
