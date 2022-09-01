Karoline Leavitt.jpg

Karoline Leavitt of Hampton is a Republican candidate for Congress in District 1. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Republican congressional hopeful Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday sparred with Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue about Donald Trump and the economy during a combative editorial board meeting, held via conference call, and during which she twice threatened to hang up the phone.

Leavitt, 25, of Hampton, is a former assistant press secretary for the Trump administration. She’s currently neck and neck in statewide polls with Gilford Republican Matt Mowers for the lead in the primary race, which will be decided Sept. 13. The winner will take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in the general election in November.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.