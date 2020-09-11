CONWAY — Carrying small American flags that were distributed at the start, approximately 100 mask-wearing people gathered at socially safe distances apart in North Conway’s Schouler Park Friday morning to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
About 60 of the those gathered there represented police, fire, first responders, military, clergy and financial personnel to honor those who lost their lives in the attacks on New York City and the Pentagon. Another plane went down over Shanksville, Pa., when courageous passengers fought back.
Close to 3,000 people were killed that day (265 on the four planes, including the 19 terrorists; 2,606 in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area; and 125 at the Pentagon).
The ceremony began at exactly 8:46 a.m., the time that the hijackers deliberately crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into floors 93-99 of the North Towers of the World Trade Center.
It concluded at 9:10 a.m. with taps performed by former Conway Selectman Stacy Sand.
Serving as master of ceremonies was state Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) of American Legion Post 95 of North Conway.
“Whoever thought on that bright, crisp fall Tuesday, election day morning that the world would change and our lives and safety would forever be a new normal,” he said. “Simple airplane flights that had run the same routes with the same numbers countless times would become ingrained in our memory and history —numbers like 93, 77, 11, 175,” said Woodcock.
“We are here to honor, remember and pray for the over 3,000 lives that were lost on that tragic Tuesday 19 years ago. And beyond that, we cannot and should not forget the families and friends that are still impacted each day by those losses,” he continued.
Although there were twice as many police and fire representatives than in the past, noticably absent were student members of the Kennett High School Band.
Woodcock explained: “The school has requested that the students do not attend this year due to COVID-19 precautions, and we appreciate their past participation, wish them all well in their return to the classrooms and hope they’ll be with us next year on the 20th anniversary of this horrific event.”
Pastors Sue Davidson of the Center Conway Methodist Church and Sean Dunker-Bendigo of the Madison Church performed the opening prayer, asking all to pray that love and peace would endure, “now, yesterday, today and forever.”
A bell that was on a table below the flagpole with the American flag flying at half-mast was rung four times in recognition of the four crash sites by retired fire Lt., EMT and current Conway PD Dispatcher Steve Cameron, followed by the singing of “God Bless America” by local tenor Dick Goss of Anchor Business Services and First Church of Christ, Congregational of North Conway.
After that, representatives of the Conway and Jackson Police Departments; North Conway, Center Conway and Conway fire departments; military representative Karl Pfeil, vice commander of American Legion Post 95 and a representative for the civilians, Mary Hanley, separately lay a rose on a Bible at the table at the base of the flagpole in the park.
Among those at Friday’s ceremonies was Rob Weinstein, filming it for Valley Vision Channel 3.
Afterward, he shared that he had been a media cameraman in New York City at the time of the attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
“I saw both planes go into the towers,” said Weinstein, who lived in Brooklyn at the time and moved here four years ago with his wife, Deborah Weinstein, who is executive director of Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence.
On the day of the attacks, “I was contracting back then, and it was my day off and when I turned on the TV, I noticed one of the stations that I worked for was still on which they should not have been at that time … I turned and saw smoke coming out one of the World Trade Center towers and knew something was going on.
“I had a clear shot from my rooftop of both planes going in — I spent the first 48 hours working inside and then 20 hours straight working downtown in the hole. I had smoke and debris that blew from the towers into the back yard of my house that blew all the way over the East River,” he said.
“Today is very much like that day (clear and sunny). As a New Yorker, this is usually a tough day for me but I am also a professional and I also honor the work of my colleagues who did the work that day.”
Weinstein said: “I don’t think anybody in New York City will ever forget the love that the rest of America showed us after that. ... No one in New York will ever forget that day, ever.”
The Rev. John Hogue, new pastor of the First Church of Christ, Congregational presented “Reflections.” He noted that the resolve of the nation is best illustrated by a pear tree in New York that survived the attacks, standing just 8 feet at the time and which was nursed back to health and measures more than 30 feet now.
“It is a symbol of our faith, of our resilience and our perseverance,” said Hogue.
The ceremony closed with a benediction by the Rev. John Hughes of the Conway Congregational Church. “We saw this as a national tragedy but the world saw it as an international tragedy. We should hold that thought and grace as we move forward,” said Hughes, praising the works of all who continue to protect the world today.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce also was to host its 16th annual Freedom Walk Friday evening, with marchers holding flags donated by Black Bear Realty. Unlike past events, the large American flag was not carried this year, according to Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.