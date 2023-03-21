BARTLETT — Kamden Burke won the A Division and Marley Dunstan the women’s title at the 48th Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup at Attitash on Friday, which raised about $20,000 for the Eastern Slope Ski Club.

The race was held at Attitash’s Spillway Trail for the first time since 2019 as the dual giant slalom with pro bump wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and last year was held at Cranmore due to lift concerns.

