From left: Men's champion Kamden G.W. Burke, women's champion Marley Dunstan, and competitors Keegan Burke and Rory Kelly stand together at the Red Parka Challenge Cup at Attitash Mountain on March 17. (JOE VIGER PHOTOGRAPHY)
First-time Challenge Cup racer Marley Dunstan (right), who was this year's Women's Champion, flies off the ledge at the Red Parka Challenge Cup at Attitash Mountain on March 17. (JOE VIGER PHOTOGRAPHY)
Tom Campbell, who won the Vets Division, skis around a gate at the Red Parka Challenge Cup at Attitash Mountain on March 17. (JOE VIGER PHOTOGRAPHY)
Kevin Hamlin, who won the Local Division, skis off the ledge at the Red Parka Challenge Cup at Attitash Mountain on March 17. (JOE VIGER PHOTOGRAPHY)
BARTLETT — Kamden Burke won the A Division and Marley Dunstan the women’s title at the 48th Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup at Attitash on Friday, which raised about $20,000 for the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
The race was held at Attitash’s Spillway Trail for the first time since 2019 as the dual giant slalom with pro bump wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and last year was held at Cranmore due to lift concerns.
Though showers were forecast, the light rain held off and attendees were treated to a great race, held on St. Patrick’s Day, no less.
Burke bested Alec Tarberry by .923 seconds in the A Division while Dunstan edged out Kayla Morin in the women’s final round by .741 seconds.
In the B Division, David Soroka bested Jay Baldassarre, who was disqualified in their finals runoff. Ken Lubin defeated Jonathan Hunter in the small final by .060 seconds for third in the division.
In the Veterans Division, longtime racer Tom Campbell defeated 1972 Olympian Tyler Palmer by 1.58 seconds while Vaughn Harring outran G.P. Houston in the small final runoff by 1.926 seconds to take third in the division.
Cranmore Mountain Meisters race supervisor Kevin Hamlin won the Local Division, outracing Sam Anderson by 1.354 seconds. Jesse Badger won the small final for third.
In the qualifying round of 64 racers, top three times were placed by Kamden Burke (24.817 seconds), Alec Tarberry (24.939) and Keegan Burke (25.110).
Top women’s qualifying rounds in the field of 10 women were put down by Kelli Bouthiette (26.984), Kayla Morin (27.218) and Cozy Mitchell (27.392).
Lucas Tinkham, son of Celine and Bill Tinkham of Jackson, won the Terry (O’Brien) Cup for raising the most money for the race’s beneficiary, the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
Of funds raised for the Eastern Slope Ski Club, Laura Lemieux, race chair, said: “I don’t have full calculations yet, but it looks like we raised between $18,000 to $22,000 for the ESSC. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that through Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise Program, Nate Waterhouse (snowsports director) and Brandon Swartz (GM) of Attitash were able to cover the cost of the Hill Fee and Racer and Volunteer Tickets for this race. That saved us at least $2,000 on race expenses, which then directly benefits ESSC,” said Lemeiux.
Founded as the Tuborg Classic at the now defunct Tyrol Ski Area in Jackson in 1973 by late Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub co-owner Dewey Mark and Tony Ferruolo, and later held at Black Mountain before finding a home at Attitash in the early 1980s, the race is said to be one of the premier and oldest amateur dual giant slaloms in the world.
In 2019, Terry O’Brien, co-owner of the Red Parka in Glen, passed the reins of the race to Lemieux, who serves as marketing director at Settlers Green.
“As a community business, we started this race and continue it because it is all about the people in the valley and our skiing heritage. We love to support the ESSC, and how it helps young skiers to take to the slopes and enjoy this lifelong sport. We as a business are always happy to support local causes, and we’ve been doing it for 50 years,” said O’Brien, who co-owns the local steakhouse with her mother, Jeanne Melczarek.
The Red Parka Challenge Cup is supported by Salty Dogs Golden Retriever Puppies, Crest Auto World, Minuteman Press North Conway, Settlers Green, Story Land, WMWV & Magic, Skichair.com, Sport Thoma, P1 Timing, Attitash Realty, Budweiser/ NH Distributors, Gosling’s Rum, Singer Kittredge, Pepsi, Valley Originals, Yullr, Fall Line Construction and Attitash Race Team.
For more, go to redparkapub.com or call the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub at (603) 383-4344.
