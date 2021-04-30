CONWAY — Car stickers to allow residents and second homeowners free parking at several town recreation sites will be available at the town hall in Conway Village on Tuesday.
In January, selectmen voted to put paid parking later this spring at Davis Park as well as at the east side of First Bridge and Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road. Residents — including apartment renters and second homeowners — who want to park in those areas will need to get a (free) parking sticker. Everyone else must pay for a $20 day pass.
Albany residents will be able to get stickers as well if the proposed recreation budget in that town passes in June.
In March, selectmen added Conway Lake's parking lot to the list of areas that require the sticker though the $20 day pass will not be an option there.
"We will begin issuing parking passes next Tuesday," said Rec Director John Eastman on Thursday. "We have set aside two full days per week for the public to get their passes. The days will be Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Conway Town Hall. BJ Parker, general assistance officer, will be in charge of issuing the stickers. All residents should bring their driver's license and car registration which proves their residency."
The new town hall is located at 23 Main Street Conway Village. In the lobby opposite the clerk and assessing stations is a short staircase to the mezzanine. Straight ahead is a receptionist's desk. Turn left at the receptionist desk, and the general assistance office will be down a short hallway.
If people have a post office box as the address on their license, Eastman said they will need to provide either a copy of their deed or lease agreement with their address which needs to match their registration. For second homeowners who aren’t residents, a tax bill in the property owner’s name and present driver’s license and vehicle registration in the property owner’s name will be needed.
Eastman said the town will begin parking enforcement on Memorial Day Weekend and it will continue on weekends until June 20, after which enforcement will take place seven days a week through Labor Day weekend. Violators will be subject to $100 fines.
Eastman said details will be posted at conwaynh.org, conwaynh.myrec.com and the Conway Parks and Rec Facebook page.
