CONWAY — When the Conway Municipal Budget Committee holds its lone public hearing on the town and school warrants on Wednesday night, the biggest topic of discussion is expected to be the need to replace 511 windows at Kennett High School, and the best route to accomplish that goal.
Budgeteers weighed in Monday during the Conway School Board’s meeting and bond hearing, which laid out a plan for a $1.3 million bond for the project. The board also shared an alternative to the bond which would require paying for the project in one year as opposed to five under the bond. But it also would mean exhausting much of the money currently held in the Expendable Trust Fund for Kennett High School.
Conway will not be footing that entire bill. The sending towns (Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth ) would be on the hook for $855,000 of the $1.3 million.
The budget committee is scheduled to meet tonight in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School at 6 p.m., reviewing the town warrant first, followed by the school warrant. The meeting is open to the public, but masks must be worn, mandatory temperature checks will take place and there will be assigned socially distanced seating.
The school board learned in June that the windows would need to be replaced since the current ones have become brittle and are falling apart.
The facilities committee recommended to the board June 22 to award a four-phase, four-year project for $937,400 to Granite State Glass for the work, but since the committee did not put the project out to bid, which is required under the school board’s policy, the board balked.
Instead, members voted 6-1 (Joe Mosca in the minority) to send the proposal back to the facilities committee to draft specifications for the project and then put it out to bid.
The facilities committee began working in the fall with Gale Associates, a consulting engineer firm from Bedford that specializes in school window installation. Specifications were drafted and sent out to solicit bids, which are due back by March 3, the night of the school board’s deliberative session on the school warrant.
On Monday, the board met via Zoom and held a bond hearing before diving into its regular agenda. Twenty-six people attended the meeting over the internet.
Joe Lentini, chair of the school board, explained the board would be looking at a second option besides a bond later in its meeting. He said voters will see two window options on the warrant — No. 2 and No. 2A.
No. 2 seeks voter approval "to authorize the issuance of $1.3 million of bonds or notes in accordance with the provisions of the Municipal Finance Act (RSA Chapter 33); and to authorize the school board to issue and negotiate such bonds or notes to determine the rate of interest thereon; and to raise and appropriate an additional sum of $32,500 for the first year’s interest payment on the bonds or notes.”
The article is recommended by the school board 5-1-1 (Jess Whitelaw abstained and Mosca in the minority). A 60 percent majority is needed for bonds to pass.
No. 2A states: “Should Article 2 fail to approve the issuance of $1.3 million of bonds, to see if the District will vote to raise and appropriate the sum of $750,000 to be added to the Expendable Trust Fund (new Kennett High School Facilities Maintenance Fund) established for that purpose in 2007, for the purpose of replacing the windows and related improvements at Kennett High School. In the following year’s tuition calculation, approximately $493,727 will offset this amount from the sending towns.”
The board voted 6-0 (Whitelaw was unable to attend the meeting) on Monday night to support the article.
“Should warrant article No. 2 fail, you could vote instead to put $750,000 into the Expendable Trust Fund for Kennett Maintenance Facilities,” Lentini said.
Lentini said of the $750,000, approximately $493,727 will be offset from the sending towns and there is currently $650,000 in the trust fund. A large portion of that could be removed to get to $1.3 million and avoid having to pay interest on a bond.
Board member Randy Davison said the interest rates on bonds “are incredibly low” right now that it might be in the board’s best interests to seek a bond at a shorter term than five years in order to capitalize on “getting the low rate.”
Budget committee member Bob Drinkhall wondered if the board in its specs was “requiring any kind of warranty on both the installation and on the windows themselves,” given that the current windows at the high school are barely 14 years old.
Given the new option the school board outlined, Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway), a former member of the budget committee, was perplexed.
“I'm very confused about what is the school board opposing and supporting,” she asked. “If you’re proposing the bond then I would think that would be the only thing on the warrant, not an either-or choice for the voters.”
“We’re discussing the options,” Lentini said, “because some people have indicated that they would rather just pay it off (than bond).”
Richard said the bid specs “are on the streets” and should be returned over the next few weeks.
“Then it will be reviewed by Gail and Associates, the architects engineering firm, and they've given us a number of $1.3 million,” he said. “Hopefully it comes in underneath that, but we won't know until basically, the day of the deliberative (meeting). There's been a lot of conversation about whether to bond this or not, or the potential use of maintenance trust funds and pay the one time hit to the budget.
Richard added: “So Article 2A, basically says if Article 2, which is the bonding of the windows does not pass by the 60 percent. Then voting for the use of the Expendable Trust Fund, which has about $650,000 in it now, and raising $750,000 be added to that fund for the purpose of replacing the windows and related improvements at Kennett High School.”
Under public comments, Jim LeFebvre, chair of the budget committee, thought Article 2A “was a good start,” but wondered if there had been any consideration in using the Expendable Trust Fund money and taking out a smaller bond amount.
“Has any consideration been given to a hybrid, where you're taking a certain percentage of that fund, and using the rest as a straight bond issue,” he asked. The board has not considered that path.
“I will say that we thought we just tried to keep it as simple as possible, so there are two options,” Lentini replied.
