FRYEBURG, Maine — The Mountain Division Alliance is urging the public to support a bill pending in the legislature that would call for a study of greatly expanding the Mountain Division Trail.
“We get asked all the time ‘how can I help extend the Mountain Division Trail?’ said the alliance on its Facebook page.
“Now is the time to act. If you or friends and family have enjoyed the completed sections and want this trail to grow, please submit written testimony to the Transportation Committee.”
Ultimately, the Mountain Division Alliance would like to see the trail run 50 miles from New Hampshire to Portland. The trail would follow the old Mountain Division Railroad tracks that haven’t been used for decades.
There is already a 4-mile stretch completed in Fryeburg, a 5-mile stretch from Windham to Gorham, and a 1-mile section in Portland.
The alliance announced on social media that there will be a public comment period ending today at noon on a bill called LD 672.
“This bill, if passed, will conduct a feasibility study to assess putting a paved trail in the railbed on the Standish-to-Fryeburg 28-mile section of the Mountain Division corridor,” said a post on mountaindivisionalliance.org.
“If you would like to see the rail-trail extend beyond Gorham through Standish to the N.H. border, now (until Thursday at noon) is the time to submit your public comment on LD672.”
Written testimony can be submitted at mainelegislature.org/testimony.
The Fryeburg-to-Standish expansion would run through Brownfield, Hiram and Baldwin.
According to the alliance, the bill will study:
• The cost and benefits of completing a 28-mile paved multiuse trail between Standish and Fryeburg.
• Replacing unused track with paved trail.
• Construction costs and the timeline.
• The environmental, heath and economic impact.
Among the sponsors of the bill is Sen. Richard Bennett (R-Oxford), who also represents Fryeburg.
The bill will be heard by the state’s transportation committee at 1 p.m. today. In order to watch it, “click public hearing, transportation committee, May 20 at 1 p.m., LD672, then you can either type your testimony directly into the box or create a doc and upload it,” said the alliance.
The hearing will be broadcast on the Transportation-Maine YouTube channel.
