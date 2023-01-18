FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen peppered the planning board with questions and concerns about their proposed short-term rental ordinance during a public hearing on Tuesday night.
The hearing, held at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive in Fryeburg, drew about 10 people including four out of five selectmen. Prior to the hearing on STRs, the planning board held a hearing on a proposed ordinance on solar project regulations. The solar ordinance got much less discussion.
The annual meeting when voters will consider adopting the proposed ordinances is in June.
STRs in Fryeburg are currently unregulated. Solar projects have to conform to general standards for any construction, such as boundary setbacks, but the town lacks any specific regulations regarding solar arrays.
It defines a short-term rental as: “a dwelling unit where transient lodging is provided for compensation for stays of between one and 29 consecutive nights, and where the dwelling unit would normally be considered a residential living unit not associated with regulated commercial activities such as a hotel, motel or bed-and-breakfast.”
The STR ordinance would apply to single and multifamily homes, duplexes, tents and recreational vehicles.
If passed, STR owners would have to apply for an annual permit with an annual fee to be set by selectmen.
The selectmen who attended the meeting stressed that they were speaking as individual residents and not for the board.
Selectman Jim Tyrrell questioned what the planning board listed as violations that could lead to a permit being denied. The list includes: swearing, rude gestures or conduct, noise, uncontrolled pets, substance abuse and speeding.
“We’re not renting to Amish,” quipped Tyrrell who went on to question how a STR operator could be blamed for their renter speeding. “I don’t agree with that. How are you going to fix it?”
Planning board member Eli Goodwin said that he didn’t think a code officer would really hold a speeding violation against a STR owner and it would lead to and uproar if he or she did.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke also objected to language about speeding.
“In regards to speeding, I don’t think we can have a property owner being held responsible for anything that happens off his property.”
Tyrrell also pointed to the section regarding sanitary waste disposal which says “The total number of tenants used to determine adequacy of sanitary waste disposal shall not be less than the total number of tenants that the property is advertised to accommodate.”
Tyrrell asked, “So you need to advertise for more people then the sanitary waste is adequate for is that what you’re saying?”
Clarke, who works as a Realtor, said the STR occupants should not be referred to as tenants.
“If you look at short-term rental ads, they don’t use the word tenant, they use the word STR owners and STR renters,” said Clarke.
Clarke also felt the proposed ordinance was too harsh.
The ordinance says an STR owner has five days to respond to a code enforcement officer’s first substantiated complaint letter and lays out a process by which the code officer and owner could come to an agreement but if they don’t a permit cold be pulled for 45 days. A second violation would lead to a six-month suspension.
For instance, an owner only has five days to respond to the code officer. Clarke said sending a letter is “not a fast process” and owners should be given 14 to 30 days to respond.
After three substantiated complaints, the permit can be revoked for five years.
Clarke preferred an alternate draft written by planning board member Stephen Chase which is based on Jackson’s ordinance. It says the first violation is a warning, the second a fine and the third a temporary revocation of the permit.
Selectman Tom Klinepeter said the permitting process might be cumbersome for those who own 100-year-old plus cabins on Lovewell Pond because there won’t be building permits or septic designs on record.
Selectman’s chair Tom Kingsbury said an alternate draft STR ordinance written by planning board member Stephen Chase is much more concise at three pages rather than the planning board’s which is about six pages.
“If you get something to six pages long by the time we get to the end, you forgot what you read on the first page,” said Kingsbury.
Chairman Patrick Emery said the draft ordinance could amended at the planning board’s next meeting Jan. 24 and another public hearing would be held after that.
Planning board member Tom Rebmann emphasized the proposed STR ordinance is a work in progress.
“It’s certainly not worthy of a final draft,” said Rebmann. “Even on the board, there is significant disagreement as to whether short-term rental should be not allowed at all under for the short-term rentals everywhere. And so, so this is a great meeting, because we need to continue working on it.”
Once the ordinances are done, the planning board gives them to the selectmen for placement on the warrant. Selectmen could decline to do so, but the board never has in recent memory, officials said.
Goodwin gave an overview of the solar ordinance. He said it basically caps the size of solar projects to 50 acres and describes how the visual impacts of solar projects would be limited.
Fifty Acres is about the size of the solar project on Route 302.
“We’d rather see five 50-acre developments than say one 250- acre development,” he said.
Copies of the proposed ordinances can be found at fryeburgmaine.org.
