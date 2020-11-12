CONWAY — It was a slow start to the school year for the popular before- and after-school Project SUCCEED program at Conway schools, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But things are looking up. Jessica DellaValla, Project SUCCEED director has announced the program recently received an anonymous $50,000 donation this week. And she is hopeful the program will be back up and running at all three Conway elementary schools soon.
The Conway School Board voted 7-0 to accept the donation at its Monday meeting.
“Can we write Anonymous a thank you note?” asked Chairman Joe Lentini.
“Yes, we can do that,” replied Superintendent Kevin Richard. “It’s a very kind gesture by whoever made the donation. We certainly appreciate it.”
“It was a fabulous surprise,” DellaValla said by phone Thursday.
She said the grant came from some local people who don’t want their names to be made public.
“This came out of the blue this summer, and I really wasn’t as prepared as I would have liked. I just shared what my dream is and how we want to connect community resources and get the technology we need.”
She added: “The donors want no recognition. They only want us to continue to do good work and help families. In their letter, they said they believe in my vision and recognize all the good we do.”
The mission of Project SUCCEED (Schools Under Contract Creating Enriching Extended Days) “is to help give youth the skills and opportunities they need to be successful academically, socially and emotionally in a safe and supervised environment,”according to its website.
“Program offerings include safe and supervised activities for students through morning supervision, homework assistance, computer lab, enrichment programs, Tin Mountain Conservation Center and many more exciting activities.”
But with the pandemic, school staff that normally would have filled many of the roles for Project SUCCEED are doing other things. That resulted in a delayed start for the programs at Conway Elementary and John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway, while Pine Tree School in Center Conway has been running for more than a month.
“Due to the pandemic, we had to more than double staff and we want to keep kids and our adults safe," said DellaValla. Given the shortage of people, she reached out to the Sun last month, and it worked.
“The paper was a huge help,” she said. “We had over 35 people come forward. We’re really getting top-tier people.”
On Monday, the school board unanimously approved the hire of Daiyana Opio as site coordinator and Ryan Jean as enrichment instructor at Conway Elementary, and Margaret Richard and Molly Ricker as enrichment instructors at John Fuller.
“I don’t want to jinx anything, but, hopefully, as of Tuesday, I believe we will be at full strength,” DellaValla said.
Site coordinators who oversee the Project SUCCEED staffers make a salary starting at $18 per hour, while enrichment coordinators receive $15 per hour.
However, DellaValla is hoping there may be a few more people interested in being involved in the program.
“We have just enough to get the program open,” she said. “I think if we could get one or two more people at each site, that would be ideal, just so we have backups.”
DellaValla added: “I am incredibly grateful for all the support. Even in my darkest days, I got letters of support and phone calls, which were so uplifting.”
In order to include students both in-person, as well as those who will be distance learning, DellaValla said Project SUCCEED is offering some programs virtually, so that the content may be accessed from any location.
“We have some great relationships with local partners like Tin Mountain and UNH Extension, which continue to grow,” she said. “One small silver lining to offering some content remotely is that we are also able to partner with excellent educators, even if they are not located in the MWV," she said.
"We hope to offer fun programs on everything from ‘The Money Game,’ which teaches financial literacy to ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ to ‘Circus Smirkus.’”
The board voted unanimously in August to increase DellaValla’s hours from 25 to up to 34 hours.
“She's bringing in school administrators, she's bringing in outside community members, she's working very hard and expanding the program, going to the farthest reaches of what the program needs to organizing everything,” said Courtney Burke, who is the board’s member of the Project SUCCEED Advisory Committee.
“I've watched her take an incredibly active role. She puts in more hours than she's actually saying she's putting in. She’s already been working many more hours than what the position required before,” Burke said.
"She’s securing a lot more money in grants for Project SUCCEED, as well,” said Richard who brought the recommendation to the board to expand DellaValla’s hours.
She will be paid $27.72 per hour.
“I am very grateful that the board recognizes the work that goes into this position,” DellaVella said. “While there are so many challenges in education right now, and so many worries, it feels good to know that the board understands how critical Project SUCCEED is in our community and that they value the time it takes to advocate for our students and connect with our community. I will do my best to serve well with those added hours.”
Asked why she chose to apply for the directorship last December, DellaValla said: “It is so much more than a before- and after- school program. Project SUCCEED creates true community connections for our kids and their families. Those connections create a wide variety of learning opportunities for students where they build social capital and explore passions that directly lead to academic, community and lifelong success.”
Anyone interested in working with Project SUCCEED should call DellaValla at (603) 901-2144 or email her at j_dellavalla@sau9.org.
