CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday accepted nearly $540,000 in American Rescue Plan funds after hearing ideas for how to use the money.
While North Conway Water Precinct has suggested using it to expand water and sewer lines outside its boundaries, Conway Village is hoping to repair leaky pipes that cost thousands of dollars in extra expense each year.
By law, the town has to hold a public hearing for unanticipated revenue of over $10,000. It has until 2024 to spend the money.
Selectmen made no decisions Tuesday but a few weeks ago, they agreed to spend $25,000 of the funds on pickleball.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. Conway is getting two payments of $536,639 between this year and next.
North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Jason Gagnon proposed that with $600,000 of rescue plan money the precinct could do some initial engineering for expanding the water and sewer lines along Eastman and East Conway Roads.
Gagnon said the funding could be spread out over both payments.
He said the work would be done by franchise agreement and is something the precinct would be willing to do to help the town meet its goals as defined by the master plan.
“I know that there are a lot of worthy projects out there,” Gagnon told selectmen. “It’s not an easy decision to be sitting in your seat having to make those decisions. But I wanted you to be aware that this is truly a generational funding opportunity.”
Gagnon’s proposal was supported by Shawn Bergeron, a Conway property owner and former Conway code officer. Bergeron said he helped develop the master plan back in the 1990s, when industry in the Redstone area was a goal the town had.
“For whatever reason, that hasn’t happened,” he said, adding that planning for that infrastructure was supposed to have occurred in 2013.
“Not only should we look into bringing this (water/sewer) for jobs and industrial use, it’s an area that could also provide more housing,” Bergeron said.
But Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the issue was looked at back in the 1990s when the bypass was being developed and residents didn’t want it. Seavey said she didn’t think this was the right time to do an expansion.
In contrast, Selectman Steve Porter said the board should look into Gagnon’s idea because water and sewer would allow for housing density. He wants both precincts to receive money.
“We’re going to stay stagnant, we’re going to kick it down the road, and it’s going to come back and bite us in the long run,” said Porter, advocating for Gagnon.
However, Rod Henry of Redstone affirmed what Seavey said, noting residents didn’t want it at the time because they already had water. Henry said adding water and sewer would change the character of that area of town and he doubted the project would pay for itself with revenue from users.
Another Redstone resident, Dino Scaletti, said the area has gone unchanged for 100 years and changing it could have “disastrous effects.”
Gagnon replied that the pipes could bypass Redstone. He said having water and sewer could “focus” development in certain areas rather than having it pop up here and there.
The Conway Village officials meanwhile, said “the No. 1 item listed for the purpose of the ARPA funds is to take care of unreimbursed COVID expenses and lost revenue from COVID.”
Fire Chief Steve Solomon said Conway Village lost $50,000 in revenue, much of it from ambulance services.
Conway Village Fire District Superintendent Bruno Vallieres and commissioners chairman Steve Bamsy and Mike DiGregorio told selectmen that water from Pequawket Pond is leaking into the village sewer at the rate of 30 gallons per minute or 15 million gallons a year.
Water could be getting into the pipes through cracks or flaws in pipe joints. Some of the extra water comes from sump pumps that homeowners illegally connect to the sewer.
Ultimately, this water ends up being treated in North Conway, and that costs Conway Village $71,000 per year.
“Our ratepayers are stretched,” said Bamsey, adding that the village has spent millions on its infrastructure. “Money coming from the federal government would greatly help us in making progress towards those efforts.”
The village commissioners are asking for $100,000 for fixing the leak near the pond but said fixing all the leaks would cost much more.
Town Manager Tom Holmes summarized the situation by saying, “We’re draining Pequawket Pond and paying North Conway to take care of it.”
Seavey wondered if this was having an effect on the pond’s water level.
DiGregorio said Wednesday that the commissioner will be presenting selectmen with a video about the pipe project.
The Sun asked if the money could be used to renew the contract with Host Compliance, which inventories short-term rentals on behalf of the town. That contract is set to expire next month.
Holmes said he wasn’t sure Host Compliance would be an eligible expense. He also said there haven’t been dramatic fluctuations in the STR inventory lately.
Chairman David Weathers said, “We are not doing that. They (the town) voted no, it’s no.”
However, Selectman John Colbath also asked if ARPA money could be used for Host Compliance.
Holmes replied that generally the rescue funds are meant to offset loss of tourism. “We have the opposite problem,” said Holmes.
