CONWAY — If that headline describes any United States flag that you have in your possession then you’re in luck. American Legion Post #95, located on Kearsarge Street in North Conway will be collecting your old, worn, tattered and torn flags from 1-4 p.m. this Sunday, June 14 — which is also Flag Day.
“You don’t even have to leave your car, just drive up and a veteran will happily accept your used flag,” said Post 95 member Steve Woodcock.
“This is something Steve and the post has done for a number of years,” said Jim LeFebvre, the commander Post 95 by phone on Tuesday. “We would encourage anyone with a torn or well-worn flag to drop by.”
LeFebvre said anyone dropping off a flag will receive a little surprise, courtesy of Post 95.
Woodcock shared the U.S. Flag Code: Section 8K, which states, “The flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Later this month, Woodcock said Post 95 will hold its’ formal ceremony to dispose of the worn flags.
In the United States, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. LeFebvre said it “commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.”
According to Wikipedia, “Bernard Cigrand, a small-town Wisconsin teacher, originated the idea for an annual flag day, to be celebrated across the country every June 14, in 1885. That year, he led his school in the first formal observance of the holiday.”
