Post 95 Christmas Dinner - John Pandora and Steve Robinson

John Pandora (left) and Steve Robinson, Post 95’s Christmas Food Drive chairman, are seen in 2018. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)

CONWAY — “We’re back and ready to serve,” is the message Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre wants to get out to the community.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual American Legion Post 95 Christmas Day feast will once again be seved at the Conway Congregational Church (Brown Church) in Conway Village on Dec. 25. The legion is planning on serving roughly 300 meals. Takeout will be available at 11:30 a.m. and sit-down service starts at noon.

