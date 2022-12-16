CONWAY — “We’re back and ready to serve,” is the message Post 95 Commander Jim LeFebvre wants to get out to the community.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual American Legion Post 95 Christmas Day feast will once again be seved at the Conway Congregational Church (Brown Church) in Conway Village on Dec. 25. The legion is planning on serving roughly 300 meals. Takeout will be available at 11:30 a.m. and sit-down service starts at noon.
In 2019, 301 meals were served, just five shy of the record of 306 set in 2015. From 1983-2020, John Pandora of Brownfield, Maine, cooked the annual feast — until the pandemic curbed large gatherings.
“John will be back, but at 92, he’s sharing the baton with a few more people,” LeFebvre said by phone Tuesday. “It’s time for some others to do the legwork. I don’t cook, but we have plenty of others who do.”
LeFebvre said 14 turkeys were donated by Walmart. He said the legion also received “a substantial check” from the Vaughan Food Pantry to assist in funding the meal.
While Pandora will be on hand in the kitchen, fellow post member Steve Robinson, Post 95’s Christmas Food Drive chairman, will take the lead in the kitchen. This will be his eighth year preparing the dinner.
“I do it for the satisfaction of helping,” Robinson said. “Rather than sitting around and watching football, I come down here. It’s a nice tradition.”
Pandora said everyone is invited to the meal, which usually runs for a little over two hours. But, he said, “We’ll stay until whenever.”
LeFebvre encourages all to drop by and “enjoy a nice meal in a nice environment and celebrate the season with new and old friends,” and added, “We really want this to come off well, especially after not being able to hold it the past two years. Some think because the legion is putting on the dinner that it’s just for vets, but that’s not the case at all. Anyone in the community is welcome.”
The legion delivers meals to those who can’t attend, and Conway police will give rides to and from the dinner. If anyone needs a ride, the police department number is (603) 356-5715.
A traditional Christmas menu will be served: roast turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, boiled onions, squash, corn, peas, carrots, breads, cranberry jelly and desserts.
The meal will be prepared on Dec. 24. Robinson, John Edgerton, Pandora, LeFebvre and other volunteers will start at 8 a.m., cooking an estimated 325 pounds of turkey, 65 pounds of potatoes, 40 pounds of onions and 40 pounds of squash. Pandora’s “world-famous” stuffing will also be prepped.
LeFebvre said if anyone who would like to lend a hand, “call, and we’ll put you to work.
“The more help the better, otherwise, as of right now, we’re short a few hands. We’ll need people to help with everything from work in the kitchen to being in the dining room and also delivering meals,” LeFebvre said.
Those interested in helping either Dec. 24 or 25 or both can contact him at (207) 935-2552.
