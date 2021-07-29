BARTLETT — Bartlett Congregational Church has reopened its doors after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rev. Pojen Lee, well known pastor to the area, has agreed to come to the Bartlett Church as a guest minister for six weeks beginning Sunday, Aug. 1.
As guest preacher, Rev. Pojen Lee, intends to bring forth a series of life's major issues throughout his six Sunday services, Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.
Pojen, currently resides in Washington D.C. where he assists three local churches and leads two spiritual enrichment groups from American and Taiwanese communities.
Many people know Pojen and his energy, passion and enthusiasm since he served at Jackson Community Church as a full-time pastor for 16 years.
You will not want to miss this unique opportunity to hear Pojen’s inspiration and share in his passion for life. His inspirational messages will include Pojen freely and fearlessly sharing his own theological interpretation and inspiration of the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament and of other world religions and philosophies.
Pojen was granted a full scholarship to attend Andover Newton Theological Seminary. After completing his graduate study of theology in 1967, he went on to earn a master's in public communication from Boston University.
In addition to serving the Jackson Community Church, Pojen also served in community churches in Maine, New Hampshire and California after being ordained as minster of the Community Church in Dighton, Mass. His knowledge of theology combined with his passion and life experiences, provide a foundation for intriguing, sometimes radical, and always inspirational messages.
Pojen has been working with the Bartlett Congregational Church to guide the reopening. His message and vision include making a church a warm and welcoming community of faith for all. His six-week series will focus on today’s issues.
Please come to share and enrich our life, spirit and faith! Come one, come all! Pojen will start the series with a sermon entitled, “Life is Good” and follow with “Life is Revolution (Radical Transformation") on Aug. 8. For information on Zoom sessions and to join digitally please contact the church (603) 374-2718.
