OSSIPEE — New Hampshire State Police on Tuesday were looking for a missing Lowell, Mass., woman in the area of Ossipee's Constitution Park, where her car was found Monday.
According to Lowell Police, Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen in Lowell on the morning of March 11 and was said to be heading to Effingham, North Conway or Ossipee.
She was said to be driving a white 2005 Volvo V70 station wagon bearing Massachusetts plate 926TN7. She was described in a Facebook post by Lowell police as a white female, approximately 5’11,” with blonde hair.
Erin Flynn, who identified herself on Facebook as Lyons’ cousin, said Lyons “was last seen planning to go hiking near Ossipee.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Sun observed State Police vehicles, including a K-9 unit, at Constitution Park. A trooper on scene told a Sun reporter not to enter the park and to not get out of the car in the area of the park, which is sandwiched between Route 25 and Ossipee Lake.
A map of Constitution Park shows there are a number of trails there.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police issued a press release stating that Lyons’ car was found by Ossipee police “in the area of Ossipee Lake” on Monday evening.
“The State Police, NH Fish and Game, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Ossipee Police Department continue to search for her whereabouts. There is no danger to the public,” said the press release. “If you have any information regarding Ms. Lyons’s whereabouts, please contact the New Hampshire State Police, Troop E, Tamworth at (603) 323-3333.”
Area residents on the Ossipee, New Hampshire Neighborhood Facebook page reported a heavy police and EMS presence around the lake, including a dive team and helicopters.
State police added to the Lowell police description that Lyons weighs about 150 pounds and has blue eyes. She was “last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots and walking a German Shepherd dog.”
A spokesperson for Lowell police could not be reached.
CBS Boston spoke to Lyons’ friend Kristin Haralabatos, who told the news outlet that when they spoke last Friday, Lyons said she was going to the Ossipee area to see her boyfriend and pick up her German shepherd dog, Flossie.
“I’m hoping for the best, but I’m very nervous,” said Haralabatos.
Lyons’ younger sister, Sandra, has taken to social media to spread the word about her sister. She shared a “missing woman poster” with photos of her sister and her dog and also a hashtag called #Findsineadlyons.
“Please please help find my beautiful big sister Sinead Lyons and her German Shepard dog Flossie,” said Sandra Lyons.
“Please keep looking, they are both missing since March 12. Please search your land, search your sheds, check local trails that you are familiar with. If you have anything please contact New Hampshire State Police immediately. Thank you.”
Sandra Lyons said Flossie is microchipped.
