CONWAY — Police have charged two men and a woman in connection with an armed robbery in September and said that two of the suspects are on the lam. The trio consists of Brian K. Parmenter Jr., 30, of Albany, Cody Parmenter, 28, homeless, and Olivia Pope, 27, homeless. The two Parmenters are brothers.
Brian Parmenter, who was arrested on a warrant out of Oxford County, Maine, on Oct. 19, was being held without bail at Carroll County’s jail as of Wednesday.
On Oct. 22, he pleaded not guilty to robbery with a firearm and criminal threatening against a person with a firearm.
The alleged robbery took place in the parking of the North Conway Hannaford supermarket, said Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei, adding he believes the alleged victims were “targeted.”
Officers had responded on Sept, 21 at approximately 9 p.m. to the parking lot for the report of a possible stabbing.
Responding officers did not locate anyone in the area who had been involved in such an incident. But investigators later identified all parties involved in the incident.
Police attempted to charge Brian Parmenter with felony riot, but a judge refused to find probable cause for that criminal complaint. The complaints and probable cause statement in the other charges were sealed.
Meanwhile, Cody Parmenter is still wanted on the charges of robbery with a firearm, criminal threatening against a person with a firearm, felony riot and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Pope is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm and felony riot.
“The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cody Parmenter and Olivia Pope,” said Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scottt. “Cody Parmenter and Olivia Pope should be considered armed and dangerous.”
No court documents for Cody Parmenter or Pope relevant to this case were available Wednesday through the Superior Court. They were still at large as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call (603) 356-5715 or email isu@conwaypd.com.
