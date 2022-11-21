CONWAY — With a 7-0 vote at their Nov. 17 work session, the Conway Planning Board took a big first step toward drafting a warrant article for town meeting that would propose a one-year moratorium on building hotels, motels and commercial establishments 50,000 square feet or bigger (not including multi-family housing).

The unanimous vote was to direct Town Planning Director Jamel Torres and town attorney Jason B. Dennis of Hastings Law Firm of Fryeburg, Maine, to finalize a draft ordinance and warrant article and to present them to the board Dec. 8.

