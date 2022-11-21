CONWAY — With a 7-0 vote at their Nov. 17 work session, the Conway Planning Board took a big first step toward drafting a warrant article for town meeting that would propose a one-year moratorium on building hotels, motels and commercial establishments 50,000 square feet or bigger (not including multi-family housing).
The unanimous vote was to direct Town Planning Director Jamel Torres and town attorney Jason B. Dennis of Hastings Law Firm of Fryeburg, Maine, to finalize a draft ordinance and warrant article and to present them to the board Dec. 8.
If the board is comfortable with the draft ordinance, public hearings would follow, with the goal of finalizing a warrant article to be posted in January for April town meeting.
Board chair Ben Colbath explained the measure is designed to slow growth to give town staff and the board time to update the town’s master plan.
The board added the exception for multi-family development after comments on the need for residential housing by vice chair Ailie Byers, and members Eliza Grant and Erik Corbett.
Also, board member Mark Hounsell withdrew his request made Nov. 8 to apply the moratorium to all commercial development — including residential projects, such as the proposed subdivision behind T.J. Maxx at the site of the onetime North Conway Drive-In theater proposed by Settlers Green developer Rob Barsamian of OVP Management, Inc.
As the discussion progressed at the Nov. 17 meeting, Hounsell softened his position to align himself with fellow board members by possibly hampering any possible construction of multi-family residential units which are in short supply.
“I am going to back off my position for the sake of moving forward and join the board with unanimity. It’s been a good discussion and I think the best course is to limit it to hotels,” said Hounsell.
At the Nov. 17 work session, members listened to a legal overview from Dennis and also heard input from planning board alternate Ted Phillips, who spoke from the audience and raised legal concerns about possibly putting the board and town in a position for being sued over pick-and-choose approaches to allowing some projects while denying others were the proposed one-year moratorium to be enacted by voters.
Colbath pointed out that were the moratorium to receive voters’ OK, although it by state statute would only be in effect for a year it could be proposed to be extended in January 2024 for town meeting in April 2024 if so required.
Board members explained that the updating of the town’s master plan is expected to take more than a year and that the commercial moratorium would give time for town staff and the board to work with a consultant to update it instead of spending their time dealing with one new project after another..
The master plan selection committee, Torres reported at the meeting, had yet to finalize its contract with SE Group of Burlington, Vt., but that was expected to be done soon now that selectmen on Nov. 15 OK’d an additional $7,000 in American Recovery Act funds to the $100,000 already approved for that project.
During media questions at the end of the meeting, Corbett said a moratorium would put a temporary hold on large hotel construction but not on housing, giving developers time to plan and build projects to provide housing for residents who could potentially be employees at those short-staffed resorts and other businesses. “This would give time for housing to catch up,” said Corbett.
Colbath, Porter and Grant said they have not received any negative feedback about the proposal.
“To the contrary,” said Colbath. “Nobody’s saying, ‘Hey, why haven’t we built a high-rise in North Conway yet?’ People are asking how we can allow so much development so fast. So basically, we’re just trying to listen to the public and work on their behalf.”
Porter added, “I have not heard a negative comment, other than: why didn’t you do this sooner? ... The timing is right ... In all the conversations I’ve had, with various people, even surrounding areas, they all think it’s a great idea for the town of Conway to take a breath on that particular avenue after all the commercial growth we’ve seen.”
Grant said she wanted to make sure the public gets involved and understands the reasons for the proposed moratorium and said that will be a key task before the board as the process moves forward to the public hearing and voting stages.
Bill Barbin, who is a Realtor, during the meeting championed keeping a narrow focus for the moratorium on hotels, saying he is cautious about property rights.
Hounsell predicted that there will be “wide support for this” at town meeting.
Byers did not offer a comment during the question-and-answer session, but earlier in the meeting had said she did not “want to prevent a guy from heaven dropping down” to offer a multi-unit housing development.
The goal, members said, is to give the town time to update the outdated master plan.
The master plan, board members and Torres have explained, serves a blueprint for the town and the goal is to then use it to update the town’s zoning ordinance because the two do not always match up in their present form.
Porter said that became especially clear during the board’s review of the planned and now approved Viewpoint North Conway LLC hotel at the site of the Intervale Hotel last year — the master plan called for that end of town to be a scenic entrance to the north end of town near the state-owned Scenic Vista rest area, yet the zoning ordinance allowed large-scale development of the site.
Citing increased traffic and growth, Porter, after the board’s conditional approval of the Hilton Garden Inn on the Route 16 strip in October, initially championed the need for a traffic study by the state Department of Transportation.
At a subsequent selectmen’s meeting, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli, serving as acting town manager, raised the issue of whether it was time for the town to consider a moratorium.
The board followed up on that at a work session in September, directing Dennis to begin reviewing what would be involved, resulting in his report at the Nov. 17 work session.
