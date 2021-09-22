CONWAY — Masks and mask breaks remained a hot topic at the last Conway School Board meeting on Sept. 13.
Parents voiced concerns that children were not receiving the promised mask breaks to begin the school year. One board member, Randy Davison, was not happy to hear that breaks were not happening.
Moved from the Professional Development Center to the Seidenstuecker Gymnasium at Kennett Middle School due to an increased citizen turnout, the meeting attracted about 35 people, including a handful of teachers.
After Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche gave his report to the board, Davison said: “One question that continues to come to members of this board is, are students at your school receiving mask breaks?”
“They get a break time depending upon when their lunch is scheduled,” said Biche. “There's also one when they come in the morning when they're eating and when they're eating lunch.”
Biche said students can also unmask when they go outside and can adequately distance themselves from each other.
“I haven’t been at your school, but we have had students report that they don’t get mask breaks,” Davison said. “And so what I'm hearing from you is they do get mask breaks. When they're outside, are the masks optional?”
“When they're outside, masks are optional,” Biche said. “Most kids keep them on but they are optional.”
He added: “The times where they are not optional is if there is going to be a situation where they are going to be in close contact or very close proximity, so there may be a situation where they need to have (the mask down) and then put it up. That’s the protocol that we have been operating on. Staff, students, everyone is aware of that.”
Davison again broached the mask subject after Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter gave his report.
Davison asked about sports teams having to mask up at away venues even though the host school did not have a mask mandate in place.
“I’m not sure how this goes or if it is through the state or it goes through all of the athletic directors,” Davison said, “but again, this is what we heard from parents. It was stated that at the Plymouth (volleyball) game that our students attended, it was an away game, that they were required to wear masks. Plymouth did not require their individual sports teams to wear the masks. Our students were.”
He added: “I'm assuming it's the receiving school's policies that we follow on their campus. Our kids are masking up at Plymouth and they weren't required to mask so it's kind of awkward.”
“Our policy right now is that indoor sports (teams) are masked,” said Carpenter.
“I meant if you were going to another facility,” Davison replied.
Carpenter explained that if it’s an indoor sport, the Eagles are masked regardless of whether they are playing at home or away.
“Last year, when we were dealing with this, we said we would honor when we went to outside sports to say that masks were optional,” he said. “We said we would honor if a school wanted us to wear masks that we wouldn't honor that. But right now indoors, our students are masked. “
Davison sought to change the policy at last Thursday’s co-curricular committee meeting, but the committee kept the indoor sports mask policy in place for the foreseeable future.
Mask discussion continued under public comments.
Robert Chase, a parent from Bartlett, asked the board members if they had read the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services Bureau of Infectious Disease Controls COVID-19 School Childcare Toolkit, specifically Page 5, which deals with face mask use.
The board typically does not respond during public comments and did not reply to Chase.
“On Page 5, in Section 3, it says use face masks wisely,” Chase said. “There is a major sub-bullet that says face masks are not recommended in most outdoor locations.
"I understand that some of the schools have kind of peeled back this though I have been told by numerous parents that there are multiple schools in this district where kids are required to wear a mask outdoors," he continued.
"Mr. Biche suggested that he has relented on that somewhat, which is great, and I would encourage the administrators with the encouragement of the school board to be responsive throughout the year to kind of what’s happening on the ground.”
Chase said he observed students last week at John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway outdoors walking to the playground all wearing masks.
“Child after child, outdoors, wearing a mask. This is what gets the parents upset. This is why you’ve got a sign outside of KMS suggesting that things need to change.”
He was referring to a portable electronic sign that a group of parents have rented that alerts people to upcoming school meetings. The message board reads: “Your school board is trying to silence you. Don’t let them. Conway School Board meeting Monday Middle School 6:30 p.m. Be there.”
Nicole Nordlund, a parent from Madison, said she has not seen the promised mask breaks taking place.
“I emailed every school board member after I emailed the principal and the superintendent of the middle school because the kids were promised in the newspaper and promised at these meetings that they would get a mask break and they are not getting any mask breaks except to eat or quote-unquote, for a quick sip of water," she said.
"What the parents are looking for is some air, some actual oxygen, not H20. We want to change the CO2 to O2, not CO2 for H20," she added.
“I’m asking to have a motion and a discussion and then a vote on what the mask breaks will look like," Nordlund said.
Nordlund’s daughter, Stella, who is attending middle school, got up and said she has not seen mask breaks.
“It looks like you guys don’t get it that we cannot breathe in these masks,” she said. “We’re breathing in CO2 all day except for that 30 minutes of lunch out of our six-hour day. I think it’s quite stupid of you to enforce these mask rules while Madison (Elementary School) kids get to walk around freely and normally.”
