CONWAY — Make masks optional in the Conway School District for the 2021-22 school year. That was the message from a group of concerned parents Monday who appeared before the Conway School Board.
The group, primarily made up of parents and a few children, included former state representative Norman Trengenza, along with recent state rep candidates Nicole Nordlund and Wendy Richardson, who filled the visitor section in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office in Conway Village.
Joe Lentini, chair of the school board, moved public comments to the beginning of the evening’s agenda to accommodate the group.
Richardson, who lives in Conway, was the group’s designated spokesperson.
“I stand before you tonight on behalf of a growing number of members of our community who are concerned about the well-being of our children,” she said. “You're all aware that teachers have a union, right? So that's who represents them, that's who protects them. Children don't have a union. They don't have that. What they do have is their parents, their loved ones, the people that are part of their family, and that should have more weight than any government entity or school board or anything else. And those people should be the ones that determine what is in the best interest of the children, and their weight should be more than any board or government entity.”
Richardson said the Conway School District went to a mask mandate for the recent school year that may have “justified the measures and protocols for masking,” but she believes that is no longer necessary.
“It became clear long ago that the virus is less dangerous to children than the flu, and that keeping schools open poses minimal risks of spreading,” she said. “Yet despite the evidence and despite the widespread availability of vaccines for those who would like to have them, it’s still here, and we're told to mask our children.”
Richardson continued: “I ask you today as board members, do you have irrefutable evidence that this is not negatively impacting our children? Do you have a guarantee that there are no adverse effects? Do you have a plan in place for the adverse effects that are happening?”
Richardson said the University of Witten/Herdecke in Germany has documented the negative impact masks have on children, but that report has been debunked over the past month (see related story).
Remote learning negatively impacted children this past year, according to Richardson. Parents were given the option of face-to-face or remote learning during the 2020-21 school year. Some parents who did not support the mask mandate chose to keep their children home.
“Researchers have found that children studying remotely make little or no academic progress and I can attest to this,” she said. “I know children that were in advanced classes prior to this remote learning. Across the spectrum, kids are having a problem.”
Richardson added: “Teachers, parents and so-called public health officials, as well as mainstream media, persist in ignoring these facts and the lasting damage that their irrational fears are doing to the most vulnerable and impressionable members of our society. We should be protecting his children. Nelson Mandela once said, there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. In this day and age when there's so much on the doorstep of harming our children, like critical race theory and desensitizing them and the attempt to remove real history from the curriculums, let the parents choose if they want to mask their child or not.
“Children have gone all summer long without a mask,” she continued. “They're gathering in large groups at beaches, amusement parks, play places, picnics, camps and Walmart. We must abandon this misguided attempt to singularly control a flu-like virus through experimental interventions and suspension of individual liberties. Now is not the time to go back with the information that we have. I ask today that the board members and all those associated with the decision-making process add to their agenda, making masks optional.”
Nordlund, who lives in Madison would like the SAU 9 Reentry Committee, which is made up of 47 people from school administrators and local healthcare providers, to have an open discussion on mask-wearing. She would like to see them be optional.
“The only thing I'm going to really touch on is in light of the last few days where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has recalled many of the different brands of the tests for COVID-19,” she said. “In the last five days, I have three different brands here that the FDA has given them the highest level of recall available because they are reporting false positives. So that will deeply affect obviously, all the numbers we've been told over the last 16 months.”
Nordlund added: “As far as it pertains to the state of New Hampshire, I’ve spoken to several state legislators, and they pretty much have said the state of emergency is over and it is not coming back.”
Fellow Madison resident Kevin Clifford spoke in support of optional masks. He talked about the need to support science, but also said there have been flaws with science through the years.
“Some of the science said that mothers should smoke cigarettes,” he said. “That asbestos is actually good for you and that babies should have DET wallpaper in their rooms. Not to mention lead paint and having a lead paint party with kids. This was all science at one time and we’re being asked to follow the science right now. And there is a lot of science out there. But science has to have an opposing opinion in order to be balanced and make a decision.”
Clifford talked about a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association which detected higher levels of CO2 in children wearing masks.
“We're making children breathe their own carbon dioxide, which they have actually mentioned in the study can lead to carbon dioxide poisoning, which, in this particular article, it says, ‘We suggest that the decision-makers weigh the hard evidence produced by these experimental measurements accordingly, which suggests that children should not be forced to wear masks,’” he said, adding, “What I'm asking is, you take this critical look at the science, but also look at the past sciences and ask yourself is what we're doing today safe? And is it safe for our children?”
Cassie Cox of Center Conway has deep concerns about mask-wearing. She said her eight-year-old son is a very social child.
“He misses his friends,” she said. “He misses his school. And it's hard. It's hard for him to be home. And I know, he’s not learning as much as he could. And it makes me sad as a mom, that I'm afraid of holding him back. But I'm also afraid of what the masks will do.”
Cox added: “We're always trying to make the best decision for our kids. Following all the research I've done, I just don't want him to wear masks, but I also want him to be able to go to school again. And I want my five-year-old to experience kindergarten.”
Tregenza and Madison resident Susan Hirtle also spoke in favor of making masks optional.
“Madison Elementary kind of set the bar when it came to head with COVID,” Hirtle, the mother of two, said. “They removed masks in classrooms, which, if that wasn't the case, my daughter wouldn’t have start kindergarten. This year, I'm hoping that they continue what they started last year when they removed all the masks.”
She added: “If the teachers want to wear masks I feel like that should be optional. And, if that makes them feel safe and protected, so be it. Schools are funded by taxpayers, and being one of them, I pay for public school education for my children and I want the best education. And I don't feel like oxygen deprivation is part of that education.”
While there are two public comment sections on the school board’s agenda, the board typically does not respond to comments.
Board member Randy Davison did say, “Our role and position is the welfare and the safety of all children in this district.”
“Randy, are you aware that there are only 10 cases in Carroll County as of today, what are you afraid of,” Richardson asked.
