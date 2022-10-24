CONWAY — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said in a Sun editorial board meeting on Oct. 20 that his priorities are enabling more houses to be built in the valley and the rest of New Hampshire as well as restoring the public’s trust in Washington, D.C.
Pappas, who is seeking a third term in the 1st Congressional District, is locked in a fierce battle with Republican Karoline Leavitt that will be settled at the polls on Nov. 8.
Due to redistricting, some county voters who used to have Pappas on their ballot will now be in District 2 and have U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and GOP challenger Bob Burns to choose from.
Pappas had debated Leavitt that morning at Valley Vision and said he wished they could have discussed housing on the air.
“We have a serious issue when it comes to the stock of housing supply challenge,” said Pappas. “We’re 20,000 units short statewide of what we need for housing today. “
Pappas said Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei had told him earlier in the day that lack of housing makes it difficult to recruit officers.
Housing is a critical issue here in the valley, said Pappas, adding he recently toured an Avesta housing development project under construction in Conway.
“This community has really been thinking hard about how it is part of the solution. So I hope we can see more,” said Pappas, adding that federal tools can help incentivize the development of more affordable housing.
Asked what federal tools he was referring to, Pappas replied the Low Income Housing Tax Credit and community block grant programs. He said these make affordable housing affordable for developers to construct.
Pappas, who sits on the Veterans Affairs and Transportation congressional committees, also said he worked to protect the community-based outpatient clinic in Conway because the VA had proposed closing it.
He said the rec path in North Conway also recently received federal funds for its second phase.
In response to a question about how his first two terms went, Pappas said they were productive, citing the infrastructure bill; the CHIPS Act of 2022 to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, design and research; and a bill to give health care to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. Asked if there any low points, he mentioned a government shutdown and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Asked about criticism that he is in the pocket of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pappas said he’s stood up to Pelosi by backing a bill to prevent congressional members from trading stock and he has stood up to President Joe Biden by opposing Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.
“We’ve got a law that’s in place called the Stock Act, which requires disclosure from members of Congress sets up some guardrails, but members blow through those guardrails on a regular basis,” said Pappas, adding there is a question about congressional members trading stocks when they have knowledge of certain industries.
“So, that’s what we’re trying to prevent from happening. And I think it’s common sense. It’s a reform matter that frankly a group of Republicans and Democrats are behind. We’ve got a framework now, we’ve been told, potentially later this year, we’ll see on the floor, we’re gonna keep pushing.”
On right-wing extremism, Pappas said the Jan. 6 Commission is needed to lay out the story to the public and that those who participated in the chaos need to be held accountable.
“My opponent (Leavitt) thinks these Jan. 6 rioters were treated too harshly and she said she would have voted to finish the job that night and overturn the election if she were in Congress,” said Pappas, adding he thinks that’s “sobering.”
He said the far right, like Leavitt, also endangers Social Security and Medicare. But he said not all Republicans are that extreme.
“Look, there are some people in Congress that are just there for the notoriety to get on cable news and to, you know, be partisan bomb throwers,” said Pappas.
“But there are more people, I think, that are really committed to trying to get it right. I’m part of a group called the bipartisan problem solvers caucus, half Democrats and Republicans. We meet on a regular basis. And we talk about really specific issues.”
The Sun also asked about violent left-wing protests that occurred in recent years.
“I’m concerned about our democracy because of what we saw on Jan. 6, and folks that continue to double down on the big lie, but I’m also concerned about our ability to find consensus, and find common ground,” Pappas replied.
“Our system was built on compromise. And it requires leaders who understand the issues, who are listening, who have a give and take in a deliberative process to be able to ensure that democracy will continue to move forward and be relevant to people’s lives.”
Pappas said he’s running so Granite Staters can feel like they’re heard. Pappas said there are “entrenched” interests in Washington, D.C. — like Big Oil and Big Pharma. He said the inflation reduction act has provisions to help people save money on their prescription drugs. As for Big Oil, Pappas said it is making record profits and Congress needs to look into price gouging.
Pappas added he isn’t taking corporate PAC money and is a proponent of campaign finance reform.
“We’ve got to work to rebuild trust,” said Pappas. “And I think I’m just the kind of person that likes to listen more than I like to talk, frankly, and I think we need more folks like that in Washington.”
