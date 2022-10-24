CONWAY — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said in a Sun editorial board meeting on Oct. 20 that his priorities are enabling more houses to be built in the valley and the rest of New Hampshire as well as restoring the public’s trust in Washington, D.C.

Pappas, who is seeking a third term in the 1st Congressional District, is locked in a fierce battle with Republican Karoline Leavitt that will be settled at the polls on Nov. 8.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.