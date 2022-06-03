TAMWORTH — About a week before announcing his run for reelection, Congressman Chris Pappas was in town learning about how local officials are struggling with balancing the need to be environmentally and fiscally responsible.
Pappas filed for reelection on Friday and he told the Sun why in a comment on Wednesday.
"I'm running for re-election because there's more work to do in Washington to fight for Granite State families and bring some New Hampshire common sense to Congress," said Pappas. "I'm eager to continue my bipartisan work to move our state forward and build a better future for all of us. I haven't been in Congress long, but I've taken on members of both parties and entrenched special interests that have stood in the way of critical legislation to invest in our infrastructure, help small businesses succeed, and lower the cost of gas, prescription drugs, groceries and more for families in the Mount Washington Valley and throughout the state."
On May 26, Pappas (D-NH) took a site visit to the Tamworth Transfer Station with Transfer Station Improvement Committee chair Willie Farnum, selectmen Kelly Goodson and Richard Doucette and former selectmen Becky Mason and Transfer Station Supervisor Glenn Johnson and Tamworth Building/Maintenance Director Tim McGlew.
When Pappas (D-NH) appeared in Tamworth he was there as part of an official congressional visit, not a campaign stop. At the time it wasn't even clear if Tamworth was to remain in the First District as redistricting threatened to move Tamworth into the Second District. Days later, the New Hampshire Supreme Court determined Tamworth and most of Carroll County, sans Albany and Jackson would remain in place.
Pappas was told about a major transfer station improvement and about the variety of challenges Tamworth faces such as its lack of infrastructure and its and struggling population.
Attendees said Tamworth recently received word that it is receiving a $493,000 USDA grant aimed at making the transfer station more efficient. It would include creating facilities for bailing and truck scales. Voters approved the project in March and taxpayers might have to come up with about half the cost over the next couple years but town officials will seek grants to offset that burden.
The bailer will reduce hauling costs by making each haul more efficient by compressing the materials and this would allow more weight on the truck. Bailing also turns recyclables into salable commodities. It's hoped the project will be complete by 2024.
Doucette, a retired federal planner, added he looked for grants from the Northern Borders Regional Commission but was baffled by its requirements, which apparently Tamworth doesn’t meet.
“They have a set of, as far as I can tell, vague economic criteria as to whether or not your community's distressed enough to qualify, and we didn’t,” said Doucette. “And when you try to explain that to people that Sandwich qualifies and Tamworth doesn't that makes no sense at all.”
Doucette added more than half of students in Tamworth are on a free lunch program and that tells him Tamworth is a distressed community. He hoped Pappas could help Tamworth figure out the criteria and how often the they are updated.
“That would that would really take the financial burden off the taxpayer for the bigger improvements,” said Doucette.
According to the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration Tamworth has a tax rate of about $22 per thousand in assessed property value. Madison's is about $14 and excluding precincts Conway's is about $16.
Goodson said she’s lived in the area her whole life and doesn’t see why other towns qualify for help but Tamworth doesn’t.
“I know that Tamworth is in the same boat, if not leakier,” said Goodson. “We’re all just piecemealing it together the best we can around here. And so it is weird when there's all the surrounding towns, and then for some reason, this magical poor town doesn’t qualify.”
She added Tamworth has put a lot of money into land conservation in an attempt to be environmentally friendly but as a result Tamworth misses out on generating property tax revenue.
Doucette said the bailer project could end up being out of reach for Tamworth financially.
“You never know what the price is until you bid it out and see what the bids are,” said Doucette. “I think there's maybe some people in town that think it's a done deal but it's not until we get prices and accept them.”
At another point in the hour’s long meeting Doucette said taxpayers “are really sticking their necks out” on the bailer project.
The town also needs a new fire station and police station and there was a concept of creating a municipal complex to include a new town office, but Tamworth simply can’t afford the $4 million price tag, said Farnum and Mason.
Goodson added, “I couldn't tell you how many people I know that are just struggling to pay their property taxes, and that they might lose their whole family property because they can't pay their property taxes and as a select person that breaks my heart.”
Pappas, in response to a question from the Sun said he understands the challenges the group outlined and would try and help.
“I hear the frustration,” said Pappas. “We’ve got to make sure they (federal programs) are geared to meet the needs of communities that don't necessarily have the capacity to be writing grants all the time. And we've got to make sure that the formula has worked for a community like this.”
Mason wishes something could be done to change the culture nationally when it comes to trash. She said she grew up in a time when glass soda bottles were washed and reused instead of being plastic and thrown away.
“We are disposable society, everything is disposable,” said Mason. “We can’t, even with transfer stations and recycling facilities, keep up with the amount of disposables that are being produced in the world right now.”
