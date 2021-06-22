OSSIPEE — Selectmen said Monday that they need more funding to put the Whittier Covered Bridge back into service.
It hasn’t been open since 2008.
The town-owned bridge sits off Nudd Road, which is off Route 25. When it was in service, it spanned the Bearcamp River.
If put back, it would connect Nudd Road and Covered Bridge Road, off Route 16.
In addition to providing a short cut, the bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The project has been put out to bid three times this year with the first couple times this year getting no bidders. Last time, contractors said they were too booked At the June 14 meeting, they opened bids from ME Latulippe Construction of Ashland for $1,732,426 million, GW Brooks of Freedom $1,714,059 and CPM Constructors of Freeport Maine of $1,653,426.
"All of these are significantly higher than was expected or budgeted for," said town administrator Matt Sawyer June 14 adding the project was estimated at just under $1 million and the state or the federal government would have to increase the funding.
Chairman Jonathan Smith said they would have to check with bridge designer Hoyle Tanner Associates and see if the bids meet specs.
Flash forward to Monday, Sawyer said that CPM was recommended and the board had signed a memo stating support for Sawyer and Public Works Director TJ Eldridge's decision to go with CPM.
Sawyer and Smith said the town needs nearly $700,000 more in federal highway funds that would come through DOT.
"We're going with CPM if we go forward with the projects, but that will be dependent on the DOT to allocate more funds," said Sawyer.
