CONWAY — With just a few tears on opening day in SAU 9 and 13, smiles ruled the day as the 2020-21 school year officially kicked off.
“Excellent, excellent, excellent,” SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said of the smooth opening day after touring all seven schools in the district. “This was just what I needed, a little inspiration to start the year.”
It’s hard to believe this is the third school year to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials are dealing with what each day brings. Masks are required indoors at all schools in SAU 9, MSAD 72 and the K.A. Brett School in SAU 13, while Freedom Elementary and Madison Elementary made masks optional to open the year.
One case of COVID was reported at Kennett Middle School, however that was due to a parent notifying the school their child had tested positive and was staying home.
Late Thursday afternoon, the SAU 9 COVID website was updated to include two new cases at Kennett High School on opening day.
New this year, under state Health and Human Services guidelines, should a person test positive in school, only that individual needs to quarantine.
“We won’t be sending home big cohorts,” Richard said. “We aren’t taking (groups of) kids out of school. It will make a difference with masks and all the other mitigation we have in place.”
He added: “One of the biggest differences between this year and last was we’ve lessened some of the restrictions so there’s more movement in the buildings and freedom to engage a little bit more.
“Everyone is doing what they can to bring back some normalcy,” Richard said. “The staff worked their tails off to get ready — they continue to amaze me.”
SAU 9 encompasses Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School in Conway, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar School in Jackson.
For updates on cases, go to the SAU 9 Active COVID-19 Cases dashboard at sau9.org.
Across the state line in MSAD 72, Thursday was Day 2 for K-8 students.
“Teachers reported that students were happy to see each other and happy to be back in school,” Superintendent Jay Robinson said.
“While I think there were a lot of smiling faces, I couldn’t say for sure as they were wearing masks indoors. Students were great about trying to understand and implement our safety measures, and it was a successful day,” Robinson said
“While we still have bugs to iron out with transportation routes, Day 2 was better than Day 1, and we will keep improving things over time,” he added.
MSAD 72 includes Fryeburg Academy and the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine; New Suncook in Lovell, Maine; and Brownfield Denmark Elementary in Denmark, Maine.
On Thursday, new SAU 13 Superintendent Dr. Michael Whaland started his day by reading morning announcements and doing the Pledge of Allegiance with members of the Freedom Elementary Student Council. He then toured Madison Elementary School and the Brett School in Tamworth.
“The first day has gone great,” Whaland said. “It was terrific to tour each of the schools and see so many smiling faces. A lot of teachers said it was great to be back and that this was one of the smoothest openings they’ve had.”
Whaland admitted he had some first-day jitters. “But when you have them, it means you love your job. It was definitely a fun day to get up and go to work.”
He added: “All the kids were in good moods. A few of the younger kids wanted to stay in the car a little longer with mom and dad, but after a few minutes, they were fine.
“The weather cooperated with us. The buildings are in great shape; the bus drivers said things went smoothly; the staff was ready, and the parents and students have been great. We’ll look to keep stacking up wins and keep this momentum going,” Whaland said.
Richard said the biggest hiccup of the day centered around traffic congestion and working out a few minor kinks with drop-offs and pickups.
“The general consensus was things went pretty well,” he said. “It was a good day. Days like this bring things into focus and why we do the things we do.”
At Conway Elementary, Principal Jason Robert said the Cougars had “a fantastic start. The energy is alive and well at CES. Our theme for the year is ‘Connections,’ as it encompasses our core beliefs that we meet each child every day where they are at. This year we are focusing on connections within our building, with our families and our community.”
Robert added: “This year will be the first time since the pandemic started that we have had all staff and students in the building at the same time. It was truly exciting to have everyone walk through the door on Thursday.”
Conway El has a kickoff event planned for today. “All staff and students participating in a variety of team-building activities outside throughout the day with their core group (classroom) of students that are designed to foster positive connections right out of the gate,” Robert said. “It will be glorious.”
