SARGENT’S PURCHASE — Ninety years of observing and recording the “World’s Worst Weather” is something to blow your horn about. And on Oct. 15, the Mount Washington Observatory plans to do just that.
That’s the 90th anniversary of the founding of a weather observatory at the 6,288-foot summit of “the Rockpile” by Joe Dodge of the Appalachian Mountain Club, Dartmouth College forester Robert S. Monahan and others to record the extremes and daily ups and downs at the “Top of New England.” With Mount Washington’s challenging extremes, on April 12, 1934, they set the then world record wind of 231 miles per hour.
On “Founders’ Day” Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; the public is invited to take free tours of the Mount Washington Observatory’s summit station in the Sherman Adams Building.
They’ll get to see the daily weather data recording operations of the summit crew, which staffs the station with three observers per shift, Wednesday to Wednesday, year-round (two observers working during the day and one at night, an intern and volunteer cook).
Depending on who’s on duty that week, visitors will get to meet Jay Broccolo, director of weather operations; Alexandra Branton, weather observer and education specialist; Alexis George, weather observer and meteorologist; Ryan Knapp, weather observer and meteorologist; Hayden Pearson, weather observer and research specialist; Sam Robinson, weather observer; Francis Tarasiewicz, weather observer and education specialist; summit intern Jackson Hawkins; and of course, Nimbus, the resident cat.
Others who may be there include Brian Fitzgerald, director of education; his wife, Stephanie Fitzgerald, development director; Keith Garrett, director of technology; Linda and Hank Dresch, volunteer coordinators; and Charlie Buterbaugh, director of communications.
With their daily broadcasts to New England media such as WMWV 93.5-FM of North Conway, which carries an observer’s report on its daily “Morning Weather Show” at 7:45 a.m., these people become part of many valley residents’ daily lives — almost part of everyone’s extended family, but living up above the clouds on the peak that Native Americans called Agiochook and believed was the “Home of the Great Spirit.”
“The open house on Founders’ Day will be weather dependent, of course (no pun intended),” said Fitzgerald.
“We will host free tours where everyone will get to meet and talk with our observers,” said Fitzgerald, who noted while the tours are free, visitors will have to pay to ride the Mt. Washington Auto Road or the Cog Railway to reach the summit. The more intrepid, of course, can hike.
He urged people to visit the Obs’ website, mountwashington.org, or follow them on Facebook for more details in the coming weeks.
Earlier in the week, also part of the 90th anniversary celebration, on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., Dr. Peter Crane, curator of the Obs’ Gladys Brooks Memorial Library, will give a virtual lecture.
In a livestream “Ask Peter” program, that session will be streamed on the Obs’ Facebook page as well as via Zoom for those who register. It will also be recorded to watch on YouTube.
It’s not just about celebrating the past but looking forward to the future. And late last week, the Obs board of trustees announced the hiring of researcher and educator Dr. Drew Fulton Bush, 42, as the organization’s new executive director, beginning Sept. 26. He takes over from interim director Donna Dunn.
There have been a long line of directors, according to Crane, who said other directors included Scot Henley and Brian Fowler, and then Sharon Schilling, who served until early 2020.
“She was followed by interim director Donna Dunn, who implemented changes to bring more structure to the organization and asking board members to be more active,” said Crane.
“And now Drew, whom I have yet to meet but whom I look forward to his leading us forward,” said Crane.
Most recently, Bush directed research in McGill University’s Department of Geography and served as assistant director of the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village in Brownington, Vt.
Board of Trustees Chair Robert C. Kirsch says Bush is a passionate and visionary leader who will bring a distinctive strategy for the future while building upon the Observatory’s 90-year legacy in mountain meteorology and climate science.
“Drew has a remarkably well-rounded weather and climate science, education, fundraising and leadership background, and will advance the Observatory’s strategic vision as the go-to organization for mountain-based atmospheric and climate research,” said Kirsch.
Bush, he added, “has an empathetic and open way that will be positively received by our membership, board and staff, leading to easier, broader and more rapid advancements for our organization.”
Trustees formed an executive search committee in February to oversee the process of finding the organization’s next leader. The committee, led by the trustees’ vice chair, Bruce Soper, retained a national executive search firm and evaluated a broad-based and competitive pool of applicants.
“At the end of that process, we unanimously selected Drew. That decision, not surprisingly, corresponded with the unanimous sentiments of the staff,” said Soper.
Bush said he shares the organization’s passion for leading on historical meteorology, extreme weather and climate science.
“I’m thrilled, truly. My work at the Observatory represents the perfect next step to use my experience in scientific research, communications, development and science education,” he said.
“There are many opportunities for the Observatory to explore, including making the organization a thriving research hub, growing fundraising processes to accomplish new goals, raising our brand profile nationally and growing educational offerings to lead students, adults and extreme weather professionals in learning on climate and weather science,” Bush added.
Bush has spent more than 15 years examining public perceptions of climate and weather science -– as well as related renewable energy issues -– to determine methods for improving public knowledge, participation and policymaking regarding these topics.
Highlights of his career include helping to draft transition recommendations on national land use and energy policy for President Barack Obama’s incoming administration while at The Wilderness Society and leading educational research with a global climate model as a guest at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
He earned his Ph.D. from McGill University’s Department of Geography and Bieler School of Environment, a master’s degree in environmental management from Duke University, and a B.A. from Colby College.
Bush, his wife Sara Lewis, and their young daughter Eleanor most recently called Lyndonville home in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Now, they have leased a home in Mount Washington Valley, where Lewis has already joined the staff of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School as a music teacher.
Interviewed this week from Montreal, where he was finishing up with his research work on a project at McGill University, Bush told the Sun he is excited to forge new partnerships with other universities as well as with fellow weather organizations.
“There are some nice projects already with Plymouth State and with the AMC on looking at air pollutants and climate change, and snow cover as well,” said Bush, underscoring that he is excited about future projects for the Obs while acknowledging that he is still getting familiar with the organization that he will now lead.
He continued: “They’ve had interns who have come from Penn State and done research on changing snowpack. I think what I can bring is a renewed focus on partnering with institutions like Dartmouth and UNH, as well as Boston University, where I already know people who do this kind of research. There’s so much more to do.”
And, he added, “you’re probably familiar with Hubbard Brook, another research institution in the White Mountains. But there’s a lot of projects that I’ve worked with faculty in the past and that includes things like looking at ecology, soil science and hydrology, and all those things have changed with climate and the way that snow cover might change. The observatory has played host to a lot of these types of research projects and we look forward to expanding those collaborations.”
Asked what led him to apply for the Obs post, Bush said he has long had a love for the White Mountains, dating back to when his father first brought him on a hike up Mount Washington when he was “8 or 9.”
“There are several things that interested me – it’s a perfect career move for me, too. You know, I’ve spent a lot of time working with volunteer boards and running non-profits. I feel like I’ve helped to turn around a couple of nonprofits and worked on the programming side and worked on the development side,” Bush said. So that’s one piece of it. This is a natural evolution for me to work as an executive director. But I think the things that really appealed to me is that the observatory shares my passions for the kind of research and topics that I’m interested in.”
Meanwhile, after wearing two hats as director of education and science the past two years, Fitzgerald is returning to his main focus as director of education.
A UNH graduate and former AMC Hut “Croo” member who started as an Obs summit intern in 2012, Fitzgerald was then a summit observer who has served as director of education since 2016.
Fitzgerald looks forward to bringing back the Obs’ winter Edu-Trips to the summit this winter, after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
He is also broadening outreach programs such as “Science in the Mountains,” offered one Tuesday a month at 7 p.m., starting with Crane’s Obs’ 90th anniversary history program on Oct. 11.
Fitzgerald also oversees the Obs’ virtual classroom programs that are featured Tuesdays at 11:15 a.m. that cover a wide range of weather programs and are intended primarily for middle-schoolers.
In other changes, named as the new director of weather operations in June is former weather observer Jay Broccolo.
Broccolo, 35, of Jackson earned a bachelor of science in geology and geologic oceanography from the University of Rhode Island and his master’s in research from Leeds University in England.
He became fascinated with weather extremes growing up in Rhode Island, where the coast sometimes got hit by Nor’easters and other weather extremes — while those storms were exciting, they were nothing like what Mount Washington dishes up.
And just what is it like to work at the “Home of the World’s Worst Weather,” especially in winter?
Broccolo noted, “It depends (on the weather, obviously), which includes the cold, the wind, the wind velocity, the wind direction and so much more) … It’s mainly just, you know, staying dressed properly with the correct gear and covering the exposed skin and eyeballs and noses!”
He said he looks forward to greater collaborations with other weather stations and universities.
“Climate is the hot button, and what everyone is interested in, but in order for us to study the climate, we have to understand the weather and have to record the data that the weather provides because climate is like the trend of everything,” Broccolo said.
“It’s like you make all your daily decisions throughout your life, but the climate is like the end goal, right? Or like, the dog owner holding the leash.”
Dog leash? Now how are weather and climate like a dog leash?
“Wherever the dog goes is the weather,” he explained the analogy, noting, “where it meanders left to right is the weather — but the dog owner holding the leash, that’s the climate. So in order to understand the climate we have to understand the weather — and that’s where the work of the Obs comes in. It’s long trends so we have to make sure we have the data. You know, we are at 90 years, but 100 years of data gives us even more to work with.”
Detailing the research work in which Broccolo and crew are involved, Buterbaugh, director of communications at the Obs since 2021, said in an email, “We’re committed to researching and understanding the natural systems that create Earth’s weather and climate.
“In addition to our weather and climate research, our mountain forecasts provide a valuable service to the White Mountains backcountry community, supporting safe decision-making based on what’s happening on the higher summits, which can be drastically different than the lower elevations in the valley,” said Buterbaugh.
He described two recent Observatory research projects that are providing new insights into the dynamic relationships between weather and mountains.
“One investigation made possible only through our long-term data set, asks this question: What are the long-term wind speed and moisture trends on Mount Washington, and how are they affecting tree line, the boundary between the Boreal forests and alpine zone?” Buterbaugh said.
He and Broccolo explained that high wind speeds, freezing fog and other conditions work together to cause limb damage and prevent growth on trees, resulting in an environment that is predominantly populated by small alpine vegetation.
“Our research hypothesizes that wind speeds will continue to decline slightly, relative humidity will continue to remain mostly unchanged, and as a result, damaging winds will, if anything, slightly decrease. If this is true, we expect an upwards shift in the tree line due to a decrease in damaging events,” said Broccolo.
The other research project undertaken by the Obs delved into near-surface lapse rates (NSLR) on Mount Washington, or the rate of temperature change along sloping terrain.
Global averages have been established for lapse rates in the free atmosphere.
“However,” Broccolo explained, “these are often not representative of NSLR and can introduce forecasting errors, especially in regions with complex terrain. Since temperature is so fundamental to forecasting precipitation and other weather conditions, we are very interested in understanding more about the distribution of temperature across mountains.”
Bush, Fitzgerald, Broccolo and crew are carrying on a proud tradition of summit data collecting that dates back to even before the founding of the Obs in 1932, back to 1870 when the first winter occupation of the summit was carried out by a group of determined scientists.
As Crane wrote on the Obs’ website, back in the infancy of weather reporting from the summit, “failure was universally predicted, but the hardy team persevered and gathered a wealth of data that was widely recognized by the scientific community.
“Their observations captured the attention of the United States Signal Service, a precursor to the National Weather Service, who took up the cause and maintained a weather station on the summit until 1892. The mountaintop station was one of the first of its kind in the world, setting an example followed in many other countries.”
He adds that 40 years later, an enthusiastic group of civilians founded Mount Washington Observatory to continue the Signal Service’s work. Using modest funds from a research grant and a small handful of donors, Bob Monahan, Sal Pagliuca, Alex McKenzie, and Joe Dodge re-established the mountaintop station on Oct. 15, 1932.
He writes that life at the top was far from luxurious, with no time off and no pay, but the ambitious crew was steadfast in their mission to advance understanding of weather, climate, and Mount Washington.
“On April 12, 1934,” notes Crane, “their determination paid off when the Observatory recorded the world’s fastest surface wind speed ever observed by man: 231 mph. The value of a permanent mountaintop station was recognized, and Mount Washington Observatory was established as a private, non-profit organization to observe and maintain a record of weather data, perform weather and climate research, and foster public understanding of the mountain and its environment.”
In an interview this week, Crane told how when he was first hired as a summit observer, then director Guy Gosselin related to him a quote that has stayed with him over the years:
“Guy told us that in the Marines, everyone carries a rifle. With the observatory, everyone is an observer. I think that remains true and bonds us with all who have come before,” said Crane.
For more on Founders’ Day, Obs membership, weather data, educational programs, as well as the annual “Seek the Peak” fundraiser held in July, go to mountwashington.org.
