SARGENT’S PURCHASE — Ninety years of observing and recording the “World’s Worst Weather” is something to blow your horn about. And on Oct. 15, the Mount Washington Observatory plans to do just that.

That’s the 90th anniversary of the founding of a weather observatory at the 6,288-foot summit of “the Rockpile” by Joe Dodge of the Appalachian Mountain Club, Dartmouth College forester Robert S. Monahan and others to record the extremes and daily ups and downs at the “Top of New England.” With Mount Washington’s challenging extremes, on April 12, 1934, they set the then world record wind of 231 miles per hour.

