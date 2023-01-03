CONWAY — The N.H. Department of Education has named Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School, located at the Tech Village in Conway Village, as among the lowest performing in the state.
However, Sarah Arnold, the head of school at Northeast Woodland says the numbers are skewed because some parents didn’t allow their children to participate in testing.
She also pointed to the school’s “start slow but finish strong” approach.
On Nov. 10, the New Hampshire Department of Education issued a report, “Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools for 2022: New Hampshire’s lowest performing schools to receive federal funds for support.”
The report listed 23 schools. Identifying the “lowest performing schools” is a requirement of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and in compliance with the New Hampshire Consolidated State Plan. The ESSA requires this list be published every three years.
“Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools are the lowest-performing 5 percent of all schools in the state receiving Title I, Part A funds, as well as all high schools in the state with a four-year graduation rate less than 67 percent, regardless of Title I status,” the report said.
“The data represents elementary and middle school performance in four key areas — academic achievement, growth, progress toward English language proficiency and equity. Key indicators for high schools include academic achievement, graduation rates, progress toward English language proficiency, and college and career readiness,” it said.
Northeast Woodland focuses on “nature-based” education using the Waldorf model. It has 158 students enrolled in grades pre-k-8th grade. It opened its doors in September 2020.
By email, Arnold explained that the federal government defines how student performance is measured and New Hampshire state law allows parents to opt out of having their child tested.
“The federal government requires a 95 percent participation rate,” said Arnold. “Our school had an 85 percent participation rate based on parent choice. This means that 10 percent of our eligible testing students were averaged in as having scored 0 percent in math and in English language arts, because they opted out of the test.”
She also said the Waldorf education method runs on a different timeline than traditional schools but many students excel beyond their peers in other schools before they enter their freshmen year in high school.
“We guarantee that by the time a student graduates from our eighth grade we will have covered all of the Common Core objectives for students through the eighth grade,” said Arnold.
“Testing data from other public Waldorf schools consistently shows that students engaging in a Waldorf curriculum test behind their local age peers in third and fourth grade, test on par with their local age peers by sixth grade, and test above local age peers in seventh and eighth grade,” she said.
“In comparing our students to the state averages, and only looking at the scores of children who took the test, our and eighth grade students tested in the top 25 percent for the state. Our youngest students tested below the state average as predicted in our charter,” Arnold said.
Arnold said the designation will be “revisited” at the end of the school year.
In a Nov. 10 letter to parents, Arnold explained the test results.
“Waldorf education takes a growth mindset and a slower, but solid beginning, to produce outstanding results by the time our students graduate,” Arnold said in her letter. “Looking across our grades, our classes average scores steadily increase. As a school, our focus is on students’ continuous progress and where they end up by the eighth grade.”
She included a chart showing how this year’s and last year’s graduating classes of students have improved over time. The chart shows the Class of 2022 was 27 percent proficient in math in 2021, and in 2022 that figure rose to 55 percent. The class went from 60 percent proficient in English language arts in 2021 to 67 percent proficient in 2022.
The Class of 2023 was 22 percent proficient in math in 2021 and 50 percent proficient in 2022. Their English language arts proficiency rose to from 66 percent in 2021 to 90 percent in 2022.
The DOE report continued that a total of $3,440,116 in federal funds was reserved by New Hampshire Department of Education from its $49,193,724 Title I allocation to provide direct funding and supports for the development and implementation of school improvement programming to identified schools.
Northeast Woodland will receive $74,640.
“We are planning to allocate the funding to cover the cost of 2.6 academic support paraprofessionals in our second through sixth grades for the rest of the school year,” Arnold said.
The Sun asked state Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), vice chair of the N.H. House Education Committee, about the results. He encouraged the Sun to ask about Conway School District results as well and provided a link to Department of Education stats for Conway School District.
It shows 18 percent of Conway School District eighth-grade students were proficient in math while across the state 33 percent were proficient. In English, 38 percent of eighth-graders were proficient and statewide the average was 49 percent proficient.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said Monday there is room for improvement. Among the challenges the Conway School District faces is high turnover among the student body. According to the SAU 9 report card, there was 35 percent turnover of students at John H. Fuller Elementary in the 2021-22 school year.
Richard said based on another metric called student growth percentage, which looks at students in similar populations, SAU 9 schools, including Conway, are doing as well as other schools in the state.
Arnold said Northeast Woodland parents were told of the results through the “Parent Square message app” the day the results came out.
“We of course celebrated the excellent results of our seventh- and eighth- grade students,” said Arnold. “I received one phone call from a parent regarding the scores, who had not read the Parent Square post. I explained to the parent the content of my letter and the parent was satisfied. Replies in Parent Square were positive.”
Other elementary and middle schools named to the low-performing list: Barnstead Elementary School, Franklin Middle School, Paul A. Smith School, Beech Street School, Henry Wilson Elementary, Marlborough Elementary, Middleton Elementary, Milton Elementary, Dr. Norman W. Crisp Elementary, Richards Elementary, Groveton Elementary, Pittsburg Elementary.
High schools were named to the list: Next Charter School, CSI Charter School, Kreiva Academy, Ledyard Charter School, Making Community Connections (Monadnock), Manchester West High School, North Country Charter Academy, Pittsfield High School, Bud Carlson Academy and Virtual Learning Academy.
According to the state, nine schools on the Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools list in 2018 made the necessary improvements to leave the designation behind. Among them was Freedom Elementary.
The charter school’s tenure has been marked by discord with its landlord. In June 2021, after a year of legal wrangling over broken promises and alleged bad behavior between the school and Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, which owns half of the Technology Village building and 80 surrounding acres, the matter was settled after one day of mediation.
Though neither side would reveal the details of the settlement, sources told the Sun the school basically got everything it wanted.
That includes the right to purchase indoor classroom space owned by Granite State College and vacant land known as Lot 5 owned by the council. The school uses Lot 5 for outdoor classrooms and a playground for its 170 K-8 students.
The economic council also agreed to give the school the right of first refusal if the council ever sells its share of the building, which is a condominium with two owners: the council and Granite State College.
