09-21-22 Traffic Circle Construction best

A bulldozer and steamroller flatten the ground as R.M. Piper Inc. of Plymouth continues the construction work on the new traffic circle on North-South Road in North Conway, as seen Sept. 21. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The North-South Road will be closed next week and two days the following week in order to complete the new roundabout project, Conway police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The dates and times for the closure are as follows: Tuesday, Oct. 11, to Friday, Oct. 14, from 7 a.m-5 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

