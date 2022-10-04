A bulldozer and steamroller flatten the ground as R.M. Piper Inc. of Plymouth continues the construction work on the new traffic circle on North-South Road in North Conway, as seen Sept. 21. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The North-South Road will be closed next week and two days the following week in order to complete the new roundabout project, Conway police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The dates and times for the closure are as follows: Tuesday, Oct. 11, to Friday, Oct. 14, from 7 a.m-5 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“North-South Road will be closed from the 2nd rotary by Petsmart to Artist Falls Road,” said the police on Facebook.“This will include the connection to Common Court.”
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the roundabout is expected to be “substantially complete” after Oct. 18 but that there would be some “cleanup here and there.”
The roundabout under construction will provide access to the Market Basket from the east.
In 2018, the Conway Planning Board unanimously gave conditional site-plan approval to Settlers Green for a 69,845-square-foot Market Basket store between Barnes Road and Common Court in North Conway. The new site is just south of Home Depot, east of Settlers Green Streetside and north of the North Conway Grand Hotel.
The project had been sidelined for years by a series of lawsuits filed by Bellevue Properties, owners of the abutting North Conway Grand Hotel, which claimed that traffic and road maintenance issues would impact their business. Conway planners were sued along with Settlers.
On Tuesday, Rob Barsamian said Market Basket is on track to be completed in the second quarter of next year. He said supply chain issues have slowed the construction but it’s moving forward.
R.M. Piper of Plymouth is the construction company doing the roundabout work.
The road had been previously closed for a few days in August.
