OSSIPEE — A North Conway woman was sentenced Friday on a slew of felony drug charges, including a drug sale at the post office, and one misdemeanor count of assault in Carroll County Superior Court.
Judge Amy Ignatius, over Webex, sentencing Kayla Backman, 24, formerly of North Conway to two to four years in state prison with six months suspended pending completion of drug treatment.
Backman also had four to eight years of prison time suspended for five years. In all, Backman pleaded guilty to eight charges. She was given 233 days’ credit of pretrial confinement.
The lead indictment for which she was sent to prison said that on Dec. 12, 2019, Backman sold a substance she represented to be heroin.
“If this were to proceed to trial, the state would bring evidence to show that during the month of December of 2019, in January of 2020, the New Hampshire Drug Task Force was conducting a drug investigation into the defendant,” said Assistant County Attorney Matthew Conley. “The DTR worked with the cooperating individual who knew that Kayla Backman was distributing quantities of drugs in the Conway area.”
The “cooperating individual” was given cash and sent to Backman’s residence on Grove Street in North Conway.
“The individual was observed by the DTF and then returned to them and explained that they had spoken to Backman before exchanging the currency for approximately one gram of what Backman represented to be heroin,” said Conley, adding that the substance was sent to the state lab.
He said another undercover buy was initiated on Dec. 20, 2019. “This time, the exchange was conducted in the parking lot of the post office located at 78 Grove St.”
Two more drug deals took place at the end of January at Backman’s apartment. Conley said two out of three substances sent to the lab were confirmed to be fentanyl.
The next docket of charges describes drug crimes that took place last February.
“The Conway PD observed a high level of foot traffic in and out of the defendant’s home with most of the individuals they saw staying for a short period of time, and many being known drug users to Conway PD,” said Conley.
Conway police applied for a search warrant of the defendant’s residence at that time for evidence of suspected drug crimes, he said. In addition to drugs suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine was “a great deal of drug paraphernalia, including scales, and additionally $2,399 in cash.”
Before the police executed the search warrant, they saw “a known drug user” a quarter-mile from Backman’s residence. According to Conley, the man admitted he had just purchased drugs from Backman.
In June, Conway police saw Backman in the parking lot of a Conway gas station at 9 p.m. The police knew that she had a curfew after having been placed on bail.
“As they were taking her into custody, I believe they spoke to her and she indicated that she had some ‘personal use stuff’ on her, explaining that the stuff was controlled drugs,” said Conley. “She produced what police believed was approximately a stick, or 10 grams, of suspected heroin or fentanyl.”
The assault charge was because she got into a text message argument with a West Side Road woman. Backman entered the woman’s home and punched her in the face.
