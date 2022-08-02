CONWAY — Chad McCarthy is the new chief of the North Conway Fire Department.
McCarthy, 51, takes over the helm from Pat Preece, 54, who retired on July 6, after 20 years as chief and 35 years with the department.
North Conway Water Precinct commissioners on Monday voted unanimously to move McCarthy, assistant chief for the past eight years, up the fire ladder.
Commissioner Suzanne Nelson shared the news with the department’s rank and file on Monday evening. Just as she was making the announcement, some members were toned out to a medical call.
“I need to start before you get anymore calls and you’re all gone and I’m talking to an empty room,” Nelson joked. She and fellow commissioners Bob Porter and John Santuccio were unanimous in their choice of McCarthy to lead the department.
“I’d like to start by thanking all of you for your patience and stepping up when you were needed,” Nelson told the 10-12 members of the department who were still in attendance. We've been a little bit short on personnel lately. So and I understand that people have been fantastic. So thank you for that.”
Nelson spoke about the process of finding Preece’s successor.
“We wanted it to be really transparent,” she said. “We had suggestions from everybody. Lots of different things that we could have done — everything from just appointing someone, to the commissioners appointing someone to having a national search and that sort of thing. What we decided was to just post (the position) in-house to see who would apply, and look at the qualifications and everything else that went with the job. And if we did not find someone in-house, then we were going to expand our search.”
Nelson added: “Most of you probably know that Chad was the only applicant that we had, but his qualifications were immense. He was way beyond what we were asking for, not only his qualifications.”
Nelson sought out a lot of public input to one simple question.
“The question was if you could hire anyone to be the new fire chief, who would that be,” she said. “I didn't give you any names. I just let everybody tell me, and it was unanimous. Everyone I spoke to told me Chad. With his qualifications, his leadership skills and certainly the majority of the people that I talked to, are all happy that we chose Chad. So I'd like to congratulate him.”
McCarthy was gracious in accepting the promotion.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “And I would like to continue to build upon what the previous chief has done. And I do have a large set of shoes to fill. So with your help, we can do it. Thank you.”
Nelson encouraged the department to get behind McCarthy.
“Anytime you have new leadership, there's always, you know, a honeymoon,” she said. “And I would hope that everyone would put on your positive hat and work positively with Chad to make this whole transition as smooth as possible. Everybody has their ideas about things but you need to work together. We need to have a cohesive group.”
Nelson added: “You guys do such a fantastic job. I know I was a recipient of your help twice since I've been in the valley. I know how wonderful you are. And please, if you have any issues or anything, this guy is going to listen to you. So feel free to come and talk to him anytime. We have confidence in his leadership. And we know that he will do an excellent job.”
McCarthy said the department will advertise for an assistant chief.
“The commissioners will look in-house first and if there are no applicants, then they will advertise it,” he said by phone Tuesday.
McCarthy succeeded Wayne McDonald as the assistant chief in North Conway in the fall of 2014, coming from the Conway Fire Department, where he had been a captain.
In 2012, McCarthy was one of six Conway firefighters recognized with the Medal of Valor for bravery by the New Hampshire Fire Academy's Committee of Merit in response to Tropical Storm Irene on Aug. 28, 2011. McCarthy, along with firefighters Laurel Tessier, Matt Kincaid, Garrett Meador, Melanie Prottengeier and Greg Sorenson rescued 22 people from the flooded Transvale Acres neighborhood.
McCarthy, who lives in East Conway, began his career as a firefighter in 1990 when he joined the Redstone Fire Department. He later was a member of the Madison Fire Department before joining Conway Fire in 1995.
In 2003, as a firefighter/EMT, he became just the department’s third full-time employee joining then-Chief Larry Wade and then-Assistant Chief Keith Noble.
McCarthy loves being part of the fire department.
“I get such satisfaction at seeing the smiles on people’s faces when we can help them out,” he said.
There are currently 30 members of the North Conway Fire Department, which was established in 1905.
“We’re always looking for new members,” said McCarthy.
“We respond to all sorts of fire calls including structure fires, hazardous materials, alarm activation and arcing electrical wires,” the department’s website states. “We also respond to rescue calls including vehicle accidents, high angle rescues, water and ice rescues and we work closely with our local ambulance service to provide quality pre-hospital emergency care. We are not a transporting agency.”
The site adds: “We are always seeking new members of the NCFD. Want to try something new? Think you’ve got what it takes? Stop into the station during the week, visit with the chief and assistant chief, and see if you could be a good fit for the department.
“New members are on probation for a period of 6 months to a year. During that time, new members must attend all training, department and monthly meetings. New members are exposed to each engine company and are assigned permanent placement at the end of the probationary period, by the officers of the department. Probationary members are often subject to good-natured ribbing around the firehouse, such as dishwashing duties and hose rolling. But they all know that, eventually, their probationary period will be over.”
