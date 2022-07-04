CONWAY — North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece, 54, is retiring, effective July 6, after 20 years at the helm and 35 years with the North Conway Water Precinct.
North Conway Water Precinct commissioners John Santuccio (chair), Robert Porter and Suzanne Nelson posted an advertisement in today’s Conway Daily Sun, expressing their gratitude to Preece for his leadership and service to the department.
Preece submitted his retirement letter June 26, according to Nelson.
Preece was also wished well in several Facebook posts over the weekend.
The North Conway Firefighters Association posting on July 1, “On behalf of the NCFFA we would like to wish Chief Pat Preece a happy retirement ... Chief Preece has completed 35 years with this department and the past 20 as Fire Chief! Chief Preece has countless accomplishments for this Fire Department including the replacement of every truck and both stations. You’ve been an influence for countless people across the valley and state. Thank you for your years of service to this Fire Department and you’re going to leave some big shoes to fill!”
Commissioners in their ad in the Sun praised Preece for his commitment, noting, “Pat began his career at the precinct in 1987 as a laborer for the Water Department. Over the course of the next decade, Pat worked his way up the rungs of the ladder, eventually stepping into a leadership position as Assistant Foreman of the Water Department.
“Pat’s commitment to public service led him to join the Fire Department in 1988.
“Pat’s leaving marks the end of an era for the North Conway Fire Department. He made it his mission to replace the old fire station with a new state of the art building that meets all of the needs of the modern firefighter.
“His hard work and dedication to that cause will always be appreciated by the firefighters and the Precinct. We wish him well in whatever journey he chooses upon his retirement.”
Veteran North Conway EMT Tee Rendleman on July 1 posted that he was there “for the beginning of this epic reign of our fire department … Twenty years as chief is a massive achievement as well as the numerous years as a FF, Lt., Captain, and Deputy Chief! Congratulations Patrick L Preece … respect you as my chief and love you as a brother! Enjoy your retirement my friend.”
Nelson told the Sun that 20 years is a long run as chief and not many last that long in that role, due to the high demands of the position.
“It’s a high-stress job,” she told the Sun, noting that commissioners will be advertising for a new chief at a salary to be determined. In the interim, the department will be run by Deputy Chief Tim Anderson.
Preece was credited as being the driving force behind the replacement of the North Conway Fire Department’s old station.
Demolition of the 59-year-old station began July 13, 2020, making way for the new $6.7 million station, which was approved by North Conway Water Precinct voters. The new five-bay, 15,835-square-foot firehouse had a grand opening May 22, 2021 — a month ahead of schedule — which was attended by such digitaries as Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Founded in 1905, the North Conway Fire Department has two full-time employees and 38 volunteers. Preece earned $40,000 in 2002 when he was made chief after spending 15 years with the department. The precinct report in 2020 said “general wages” for the two-person department was approximately $140,000.
The biggest fire during his 20-year tenure as chief was also the most recent, the Red Jacket Mountain View fire of April 30 of this year, which destroyed the south 1970s-built unsprinkled wing of the hillside resort.
In 2021, the department responded to 1,318 requests for assistance, according to the annual NVWP report, of which 568 were rescue related (medical emergencies, auto accidents, etc.) and of which 641 were fire related (simple debris fires, structure fires, etc). The department also saw an increase of 110 calls from the previous year. The department responds to an average of 3.61 calls per day.
Efforts to reach Preece for comment were not successful as of press time Monday.
