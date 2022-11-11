exec

They're all back after Tuesday's election. The Governor and Executive Council met at the top of Mount Washington on Sept. 7. From left are: Executive Councilors Ted Gatsas, Cinde Warmington, Joe Kenney, Gov. Chris Sununu, Councilors Janet Stevens and David Wheeler. All were re-elected Tuesday. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — New Hampshire's incumbent executive councilors won re-election Tuesday, and the partisan makeup of the Senate did not change although some of the faces will.

Several of the Executive Council members had close races that were not determined until Wednesday but the results are the same as they were two years ago with a 4-to-1 GOP controlled council.

