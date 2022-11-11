CONCORD — New Hampshire's incumbent executive councilors won re-election Tuesday, and the partisan makeup of the Senate did not change although some of the faces will.
Several of the Executive Council members had close races that were not determined until Wednesday but the results are the same as they were two years ago with a 4-to-1 GOP controlled council.
The council districts were gerrymandered 10 years ago to favor Republicans and this session’s redrawing of the political boundaries of the five districts further favored Republicans.
In the District 1, incumbent Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) survived a strong challenge from Democratic Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard in the redrawn district that removed the Upper Valley and instead now includes areas as far south as Dover and Durham.
The District 2 incumbent Cinde Warmington (D-Concord) had little trouble defeating her Republican challenger, former state Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury). The district changed from a line across the state to include the Upper Valley area as well as other college towns such as New London and Plymouth and most of Southwest New Hampshire.
The District 3 race pitted Republican councilor Janet Stevens against her Democratic challenger Katherine Harake of Hampton. Stevens won by about 10 points.
In District 4, Republican incumbent Ted Gatsas of Manchester won over Democratic former state Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh of Manchester in what appeared to be a close race when results began coming in Tuesday evening, but was a comfortable win for Gatsas by the time the votes were counted.
District 5 pitted Republican incumbent David Wheeler of Milford against Nashua Alderman Shoshanna Kelly, but Wheeler won by about 4 percent of the vote in a district that is much more Republican after the redistricting process.
After the races were determined, Warmington lamented the gerrymandering that makes it difficult for Democrats to win in four of the five districts.
“Our outstanding candidates ran the best races possible, but unfortunately couldn’t overcome the effects of deeply gerrymandered districts,” Warmington said. “As a team, we have talked to tens of thousands of voters and have started laying the groundwork for a Democratic majority in 2024.”
While the partisan divide of 14-10 has not changed in the Senate from the current term, eight senators decided not to run again and one lost his seat in Tuesday’s election.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Gary Daniels (R-Milford) was defeated by Democrat Shannon Chandley of Amherst, who had defeated Daniels in the 2018 election, but lost to him in the 2020 election
The other seat to switch parties was District 16 now held by Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh of Manchester who ran for the Executive Council after the district was redrawn to make it much more Republican.
The seat was won by former House member and restaurant owner Keith Murphy (R-Bedford), who will be the first member of the Free State Project elected to the Senate.
He won a fairly tight race against Democrat June Trisciani of Manchester.
Incumbents who retained their seats included Republicans Jeb Bradley, James Gray, Ruth Ward, Denise Ricciardi, Kevin Avard, Sharon Carson, Regina Birdsell and Bill Gannon, and Democrats David Watters, Suzanne Prentiss, Cindy Rosenwald, Rebecca Whitley, Donna Soucy, Lou D’Allesandro, and Rebecca Perkins Kwoka.
They will be joined in the Senate by Republicans Carrie Gendreau, Timothy Lang, Daniel Innis, Harold Pearl and Daryl Abbas, and Democrats Donovan Fenton and Debra Altschiller.
During Friday’s organizational caucus, state Sen. Donna Soucy of Manchester was unanimously selected to serve as Democratic Leader. Soucy was elected earlier this week to her sixth term in the N.H. Senate and has served as leader of the Senate Democrats since 2018.
Soucy released the following statement following the caucus:
“I am humbled to once again serve as leader of this caucus and continue the work we have done to put the priorities of hardworking Granite Staters first.
“We welcomed several impressive new members to our caucus this year, with a wide range of experience and expertise. I look forward to what we can achieve together on behalf of the people of New Hampshire. With such a closely divided legislature, it is more important than ever that we come together to address the challenges facing our state. We must address the rising costs our families are struggling with and protect our fundamental freedoms, including reproductive rights and access to safe and legal abortion.
”I thank my Senate colleagues for putting their trust in me and I’m confident that Senate Democrats will continue to fight for Granite State values and deliver for the people of New Hampshire.”
NHDP Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement:
“Congratulations to Sen. Soucy on being selected as Senate Democratic Leader once again. We are fortunate to have a group of Senate Democrats who have passion to fight on behalf of their communities and a resolve to deliver for Granite Staters. I can think of no better person to lead this impressive group of public servants than Senator Soucy and I look forward to seeing what they can achieve together over the next two years.”
Garry Rayno may be reached at garry.rayno@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.