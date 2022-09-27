ALBANY – A public hearing about improvements to Route 16 in Albany will be held today,.
In a press release Sept. 15, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said the meeting would take place Sept. 28 at Albany Town Hall, 1972A NH Route 16.
The NHDOT presentation and discussion will commence immediately following the Selectmen’s business meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting pertains to Albany to the proposed Albany 29597 NH Route 16 project. According to the 2023-2032 Ten Year Plan signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu, the plan calls for shoulder widening and pavement resurfacing to enable centerline rumble strips. In total it’s expected to cost about $13 million and construction is slated between 2025 and 2027.
“The purpose of this meeting is to solicit public input in order to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs, community goals, and to protect and enhance the environment,” the DOT said. This is the first planned public meeting and residents and local business owners are invited and encouraged to attend.”
On Aug. 19, Route 16 in Albany was the site of a fatal accident.
The Albany crash occurred at about 5:20 p.m. Troopers from State Police Troop E and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of the crash in the area of mile marker 72.2, near Sunny Brook Cottages.
Police said a 2018 Ford-550 was traveling southbound on Route 16 when it collided with a 2020 Kia, which then Kia collided with a 2015 Volvo.
As a result of the incident, a juvenile in the Kia sustained fatal injuries while another juvenile and two adults sustained serious injuries.
While no official identification of the child was made, an email from GoFundMe said a fundraiser has been set up for the Simpson family, who lost their 8-year-old son Gabriel. Gabriel’s brother, Jeremiah, mother, Christine, and father, Kyle were all injured.
As of Thursday, Sept. 22, the account had raised over $155,000, smashing its $100,000 goal.
Albany selectmen at a meeting last month gave their condolences to both of the families affected by the crashes. “Enough is enough,” said Golding. “I think some money has to come up this way to help our our roads, make them safer. They are definitely not safe, and these tragedies happen over and over and over again.”
She invited Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and also called for Gov. Chris Sununu to direct funding toward this stretch of Route 16.
Golding said the road was not meant for the traffic traveling north and the speeds that people travel over them.
Robitaille said that the NHDOT meeting was planned well before the crash happened.
The section of road was part of a 2015 safety study that can be found at tinyurl.com/34u6dv78. The report doesn’t speak much to Albany but it notes segments of Route 16 near Nickerson, Town Hall Road and Pine Knoll Roads should be reviewed. The crash involving the Simpson family was about 1/10 of a mile from Town Hall Road.
In it’s recent press release, the DOT adds, “This project may have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become Consulting Parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act,” the DOT said. “Additional information will be provided at the public informational meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.