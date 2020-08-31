CONWAY — The good news: A New Hampshire Department of Transportation engineer says that a traffic light at East Conway could be installed by next summer.
The bad news, "immediate action" on putting a temporary light at the problem intersection is not possible, according to the engineer.
According to NH DOT, the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road in Conway is the 12th most accident-prone rural intersection in the state. On Sept. 3, 2018, motorcyclists David and Cathy Oliveira of New Bedford, Mass., died in a collision with a pickup truck.
Discussions to improve the intersection, which is served only a stop sign, began shortly after the fatal crash. Alternatives being considered are a roundabout and a stoplight. The project would basically be federally funded.
At the Aug. 18 selectmen's meeting, State Highway Safety Engineer Michael Dugas noted that perhaps a temporary traffic light could be installed until a more permanent solution can be made.
Selectmen discussed the temporary stoplight again on Aug. 25.
"I raised it as a suggestion to the DOT at our last meeting," said Town Manager Tom Holmes. "I started thinking that perhaps the board would like to make it official and have a letter sent to the Department of Transportation."
On Monday, Dugas said "immediate action" on a temporary light is "not possible" because the state doesn't have the funds at its disposal. Use of federal safety funds for a temporary light would require additional study of the possible environmental impacts and such.
"I’d recommend that the DOT continue with the engineering for our intersection project so that we can thoroughly evaluate the options as quickly as possible, and return to the Town for an informational meeting," said Dugas who told selectmen last week that next meting with the town could happen in the winter. "If we are able to reach consensus quickly and the signal alternative is selected, we could potentially deliver the project as soon as next summer."
That is well ahead of the 2023 date Dugas gave on Aug. 18. He said the possibility of having a fix at the intersection summer of 2021 only applies to the signal not the roundabout.
"This presumes that little or no changes would need to be made to the road to prepare for a signal," said Dugas adding that would need to be determined. "The 2023 date for the roundabout alternative is still my best estimate because it is possible that this design could have unavoidable property or environmental impacts that would take time to address."
At last week's meeting, Selectman John Colbath said some Sun readers who saw last week's story thought a temporary light was forthcoming. The Sun's story only said that a temporary light was a possibility.
"It's not a done deal," said Colbath.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said that in addition to a stoplight, she is also interested in having streetlights installed there, as it is a "very dark intersection."
Dugas said at the Aug. 18 meeting he would also look into that.
Colbath made a motion, seconded by Thibodeau, to send a letter to NH DOT requesting temporary lights and asking when it could be installed.
The motion passed 5-0.
Selectmen are to meet again today at 4 p.m. of the Marshall Gym of the Conway Recreation Center.
