OSSIPEE — The New Hampshire Food Bank will hold a drive-thru mobile food pantry Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 23 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee.
Volunteers are needed to help unload and organize the food.
Catalina Kirsch of the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health and N.H. Food Bank Systems Coordinator Christy Langlois said Wednesday there will be enough food for 500 households.
“We are scheduled to distribute two boxes of food,” Langlois explained.
“One box is what we refer to as a dry box — contents are all dry and do not require freezer or refrigeration. This is canned goods, peanut butter, applesauce, pasta, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce,” she said. “The other box is a produce box — apples, green peppers, lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cabbage, potatoes and onions.”
Langlois added: “This is a drive-thru only event. Up to three households per vehicle are allowed. Drivers can pick up for two other households without having them in the vehicle providing they know the town they live in and how many people live in their household. As always, we maintain the highest level of dignity and do not ask names or income levels.”
Anyone interested in helping the food bank can call (603) 669-9725, Ext. 1113 or (603) 723-6408, or email clanglois@nhfoodbank.org. Volunteers should plan to arrive at 10:30 a.m.
“Food drives across the state have experienced a steady rise,” Langlois said of the need for food for families. “Food insecurity is certainly an issue the state needs to keep an eye on. We have seen an abundance of households attending the distributions.
“On a positive note, we have also seen a great response by volunteers rising to the occasion to help us distribute. Weather is often frigid temps, snow, sleet,” she said. “Volunteers who have committed should dress accordingly and come give us a hand to get these nutritious items to individuals in need.
The last mobile food pantry held in Ossipee was on Nov. 13.
“At that event we did give away all of the food that was available,” said Caleb Gilbert, public health advisory council coordinator for Carroll County Coalition for Public Health.
“You might think ‘Save it for someone who really needs it,’ but don’t pass up this opportunity for N.H. Food Bank to #payitforward for all of you out there who are keeping our community going, working, helping your families and neighbors every day, caring for our children and seniors,” said Langlois. “This is for you, your neighbors, friends and family.”
She added: “No personal information taken; the only question is town of“The New Hampshire Food Bank is a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire and serves as the only food bank in the state. The Food Bank supplies millions of pounds of food annually to more than 400 partner agencies, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, children’s programs and senior centers.
The Food Bank opened its doors on World Food Day in 1984 and in that year distributed 250,000 pounds of food to feed the hungry throughout the state. The Food Bank had 600 square feet of space in a garage until 2010, when it moved into a new building at 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, with 60,000 square feet.
In 2018, according to its website, the food bank distributed approximately 14.1 million pounds of non-perishable food items, fresh produce and meats to more than 425 non-profit food agencies in the Granite State.
