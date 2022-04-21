CONWAY — A representative from New Hampshire Electric Cooperative told Conway selectmen on Tuesday that the Co-Op is bringing fiber-optic internet to North Conway and possibly the rest of town in the coming years.
Leo Dwyer, chair/executive director of NH Broadband LLC and a board member of the non-profit N.H. Electric Co-Op, appeared before selectmen about a week after representatives from Consolidated Communications came before the board to announce they were to start stringing fiber optic cables in Albany, Conway and Eaton in June.
Dwyer saw a Sun article about Consolidated’s appearance and decided he would brief the board about what NHEC is doing.
“Two years ago, our 85,000 owners told us they were fed up with the broadband options available to them in terms of price and service,” said Dwyer. “This includes folks with DSL, cable, and in some cases, no options at all. Taking that direction from our owners, we’ve seriously.”
Most broadband customers in the valley are served only by Spectrum, owned by Charter Communications.
NHEC realized it’s well-uited to serve its customers with fiber optic internet because it already owns polls and rights of way in the state.
“Broadband as a prerequisite for education, health care and, really, work,” said Dwyer. “It’s become an integral part of our life. We’ve included that like electricity 80 years ago. Affordable reliable broadband is now an absolute necessity that is critical to the economic viability of our communities.”
NHEC is starting to address the “underserved” areas of its territory and has added 86 miles of fiber in rural towns like Colebrook. In the next few weeks, it will be adding 186 miles of fiber in Sandwich, which is in Carroll County, and Ackworth, a small townin Sullivan County. They are also building 900 miles of fiber in Grafton County.
“Sandwich has absolutely no cable, and very bad DSL,” said Dywer.
The NHEC serves about half the electric customers in Conway. Most of those customers are in North Conway.
“In other words, we have lots of owners in Conway, and we want to be responsive to their needs, and make sure they know what we’re up to,” said Dwyer.
“I was aware a representative of CCI rep presented to the select board recently and thought I should stop by and tell you what we’re doing. I’m not here to tell you we’re going to build fiber and kind of wait tomorrow ... we do think the cooperative model makes a lot of sense for delivery of broadband in rural New Hampshire. And we will be expanding our footprint.”
Asked how long it might take to bring fiber optic cable to North Conway, Dwyer replied NHEC hopes to serve all of its 83,000 customers in the state in three years.
Asked how NHEC’s fiber product would compare with Consolidated’s, Dwyer replied, “The fiber we’d be putting in is capable of doing everything their fiber is,” said Dwyer. “Fibers is fiber.”
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked if NHEC planned to bring fiber to Conway Village.
Dwyer replied, “to be honest, it’s easiest for us to build where we have electric service, because we own the home and have the rights of way. And we want to move fast in Grafton, we’re going to do that in hopefully a year.”
Town Manager Tom Holmes asked Dwyer if NHEC would seek to compete with Consolidated. “If it was profitable, we would,” said Dwyer.
