CONWAY — The developers of the 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Store proposed for the North-South Road have revised their plans, and selectmen’s planning board representative Steve Porter predicts that should make for pretty smooth sailing when site-plan review of the project continues Aug. 26.
The new store is to be located just north of PetSmart and Michael's.
Porter said Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli told him the developers have come to terms with the town’s desire that they not use the North-South Road for access to the store, which was different from what they originally proposed, which was to use Hemlock Lane.
"They will have the option to tie into a third roundabout that is to be built just north of the proposed Tractor Supply as a condition for the new Market Basket to open,” Porter said Wednesday.
“They had fought for the North-South Road direct access but ultimately both sides came to an understanding," Porter said.
"That is why when they come before the board at our Aug. 26 meeting, I expect it will be taken care of pretty fast, as that was the last big holdup," he added.
Robert Barsamian, president of OVP Management, developers of Settlers Green, wrote the planning board in March expressing concerns about the North-South Road access to the Tractor Supply store.
Barsamian said Thursday a representative from his company will attend the Aug. 26 hearing to make sure its interests are represented, especially concerning any tie-in to the proposed new roundabout.
“When they did the lot merger, the intention was to use Hemlock Lane, period. If they want to contribute to roundabout or road improvements, that is different,” Barsamian said.
“We will see what they propose, what latest and greatest that's in their plan that they have filed. We don’t think that plan is in the spirit of what they are allowed to do (using Hemlock Lane). We would like to hear more, which is why we will attend the hearing," Barsamian said.
On Aug. 26, the board also will consider a request by Rock Development, LLC/Barnes Development, LLC/Settler’s Rs, Inc. to extend its conditional approval for a 69,845-square-foot Market Basket grocery store on a 6-acre site off Barnes Road and Common Court. McMillan Lane will be discontinued as it will become part of the new store’s parking lot.
Barsamian said, “We’re being super careful. Because of the lawsuit filed (by Bellevue Properties, owners of North Conway Grand Hotel), we don’t want an issue regarding starting construction until the lawsuit is resolved."
Asked about the lawsuit pending before the state Supreme Court, Barsamian said, “We are still waiting.”
At that meeting, the is also set to continue full site-plan review of a proposed Viewpoint North Conway LLC hotel in Intervale. That controversial project across from the state’s Scenic Vista has been scaled back from four stories to three and 105 rooms to 98.
It also has been reduced from 105,836 square feet to 59,412 square feet.
The 3.66-acre parcel and 16-room Intervale Motel were sold by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust to Viewpoint North Conway LLC, a Massachusetts group of investors headed by hotelier P.J. Patel, last December for $1.4 million.
The scope of the original proposal engendered strong concerns from the community and abutters, as well as from members of the planning board, with many calling for a smaller hotel to replace the one-story, 16-unit now closed Intervale Motel.
Abutters were upset about the impact on the neighborhood and viewsheds.
In a phone interview this week, DegliAngeli said, “There was significant conversation regarding the lines of sight and safety concerns of the proposed (two) driveway locations on Route 16 and Intervale Cross Road, specifically with the Route 16 driveway, which is to be moved south from its current location.
"I evaluated that, and I found that the stopping sight distance exceeds the state’s minimum guidelines for safe stopping distance. We heard testimony from the public that it was a problematic and unsafe situation — we found that the new driveway has better than 400 feet of stopping distance.”
As for trail access to the MWV Ski Touring Association’s trail across from the 1785 Inn, DegliAngeli said, “They referred to it as one condition of approval, and it will be recorded in the updated plan.”
Project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers reiterated that both the original and revised plan meet town zoning regulations.
The Conway Planning Board meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Town Hall in Conway Village. To see the plans for Tractor Supply and the Viewpoint North Conway Hotel, go to conwaynh.org/planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.