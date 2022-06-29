CONWAY — Don’t call it a dress code ... but the Conway School Board voted 7-0 Monday to approve the first reading on the district’s new “personal appearance” policy.
In the policy, pajama pants are permitted, but hats and hoodies won't be allowed in class or in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
The new policy states: “Hats and/or hoods may be worn in hallways, cafeteria and libraries as long as they do not cause disruption or obscure the face (except in religious observance). They may also be worn as a part of a specific program/curriculum/occasion. They may not be worn during an event, in a classroom or the auditorium.”
Two weeks after voting to adopt on first reading a new student dress code that permitted hats, hoodies and pajama pants, the board balked at the final passage on May 23, instead voting 5-2 (Cassie Capone, Michelle Capozzoli, Randy Davison, Joe Mosca and Ryan Wallace in the affirmative, Barbara Lyons and Jessica Whitelaw opposed) to send the policy back to the policy committee and do a review of dress codes at other Division II schools.
The board had voted 5-2 on May 9 to adopt the first reading with Davison and Mosca in the minority.
“I think we wish that this never came up,” Mosca said, referring to the dress code, which has been worked on since last October by the policy committee (chaired by Mosca, including Capone and Whitelaw and SAU 9 Chairman Nancy Kelemen of the Bartlett School Board) along with Kennett High student council members.
“I will say for the 100th time, I applaud the students for coming forward and working with the committee. We couldn't come to an agreement on everything, but I think there was a lot of give and take by both sides,” he added.
Students had said the existing dress code contributed to body shaming, and hoped the board would adopt the dress code currently in place at Bow High School (tinyurl.com/2s3z7zh).
On May 9, then KHS Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard said: “If we move backward and remove hats from this and hoods, and we move back to the rules that were implemented in 2018, you will find yourself with 10 times more students in this room addressing the dress code next year.”
The board wanted a wider landscape of dress code policies from across the Granite State.
“(Assistant Superintendent) Kadie Wilson did an amazing amount of work,” Mosca said. “In a two-period, she researched and came up with about 40 different dress codes from around the state, mainly school districts of the same size that we used for comparison, so we had a lot of different things to look at.”
Policy committee members liked the dress code that White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield listed in its student handbook (page 36 at tinyurl.com/yrvhe899).
“One of the things that caught out eye was they don’t call it a dress code,” said Mosca. “They call it a personal appearance policy. I think that just sounds better and I think it’s better for everyone. It's not demanding, it’s more for the student. This is how we should be.”
He added: “I think everything stayed except for hats and hoods, which were one of the big things that we went back and forth on."
The policy was supported 3-1 by the committee with Capone, Kelemen and Mosca in the majority and Whitelaw in the minority.
“I appreciate and applaud the policy committee,” Davison said. “As an educator, it’s difficult when you have students in front of you wearing a hood and you have to get into a confrontation over it.”
The policy has a mission statement: “Schools are responsible for ensuring that student attire; hairstyle, jewelry and personal items do not interfere with the education, health or safety of any student and do not contribute to a hostile or intimidating environment for any children."
Beliefs: “Students should be able to dress and style their hair for school in a manner that expresses their individuality without fear of unnecessary discipline or body shaming.
“Students should be treated equally and the dress code will not reinforce or increase the marginalization of any group or be more strictly enforced against individuals because of racial identity, ethnicity, gender identity, gender expression, gender nonconformity, sexual orientation, cultural or religious identity, household income, body size/type or body maturity.
“Students should not face unnecessary barriers to school attendance because of the dress code.
“Students should be able to dress comfortably within their school environment.
“All students are expected to be neat and clean.”
"All students should be dressed in attire appropriate to the classroom (i.e. Career-Tech Center).
"Students must wear: Top (shirt, blouse, sweater, sweatshirt, tank, etc). A top is an item of clothing beyond an undergarment. All tops must be held up by some type of supportive strap or sleeve and must cover the stomach and back.
“Bottom (pants, shorts, skirt, dress, etc.) All bottoms must fully cover the buttocks.
“Footwear (most have a sole).”
The policy also stated sunglasses cannot be worn in any building unless it is attire required as part of a specific program or curriculum or they are medically necessary.
