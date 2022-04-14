CONWAY — A month into the job, new Project SUCCEED Program Director/John Fuller School Site Coordinator Tim Neugebauer is pleased with the direction the program is heading.
The mission of the before- and after-school program “is to help give youth the skills and opportunities they need to be successful academically, socially and emotionally in a safe and supervised environment," says its website, projectsucceed.com.
It serves 150-170 children in grades K-6 at Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree elementary schools.
Neugebauer, 32, of Chocorua has taken over for Jessica DellaValla, who stepped down in March after two years. The Conway School Board voted unanimously to hire Neugebauer at its Feb. 14 meeting.
While DellaValla was on a 34-hour week contract, the board agreed to combine the program director and site coordinator jobs into one full-time position with the hire of Neugebauer.
“This position was posted and advertised, one application was reviewed, one candidate was interviewed, and Timothy Neugebauer is recommended for the position,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said in recommending to the board Feb. 14 that the hire him effective March 14.
Neugebauer was hired at $25 per hour (DellaValla was making $26.91 per hour) at 40 hours per week (220 days per year). The total estimated tax burden range (based on annual salary and benefits) is $52,223-$65,877.
Neugebauer is no stranger to Project SUCCEED having served as an enrichment provider from 2015-18 at John Fuller, which is where he is now based.
With many COVID restrictions lifted, such as masks, Neugebauer said things are almost back to normal pre-pandemic times.
“We're still a little stunted by some of the rules that we have to follow here and trying to keep everything copacetic with our sites,” he said.
“That's what I'm kind of motivating my vision towards: How do we transition out of cohorts, separate contact tracing kind of groups, and getting more into how programs looked in January 2019 and then the prior months to that.”
He added: “Our numbers are a little bit down from where we want them to be because of the consequences of the last couple of years.
"Parents had to kind of change up and figure out a different plan for their kids (during the pandemic)," Neugebauer said, adding that one of his main goals is to get the community to realize "Hey, we're still here. We're still serving the exact same function with a little bit more freedom for your kids as far as how they want to move and what they would like to do.”
On Tuesday, Conway overwhelmingly supported Project SUCCEED, passing an article appropriating $88,000 in funding by a vote of 860-298.
“It's always nice to see the community turn out for Project SUCCEED," said Neugebauer.
“I think it's kind of a referendum from the community, honestly, not just on a budget but just to say. 'Do we believe in this program and is it worth it for kids?'" he said.
"And when they continue to show that kind of turnout for us, it speaks to I think what they feel about it. And, it motivates me to try to say, ‘Hey, we're not done. We can expand on this success and try to make it even better.’”
Neugebauer currently has 32 people on staff for Project SUCCEED.
On April 11, the school board unanimously hired Celine Locke as the administrative assistant to Project SUCCEED and Marianne Keith as the new site coordinator at Conway Elementary School. Locke was hired at $17 per hour for up to 20 hours for the rest of the week, while Keith was hired at $20.60 per hour for up to 22 hours per week.
“Staffing, I think, like everywhere in the valley, is kind of a fluid process,” said Neugebauer. “So definitely, that is a huge priority for me is to try to fill out the staff."
Neugebauer could use two people interested in helping out in the afternoon at John Fuller from 3:15-5 p.m. The pay is $15 per hour.
“I really admire just the way that everybody pitches in on these kinds of things,” he said. “You know, we've had school staff who have come to pitch in, whether it's just doing one day, and I mean that two and a half hours or one hour and 15 minutes really does make a difference as far as what's available to our students.”
There are some exciting things on the horizon at Project SUCCEED.
“After April break (April 24-29), Neugebauer said, “we're going to have some pretty exciting programming opportunities. At John Fuller, (physical education teacher) Steve Cooney is going to be running a mountain bike club on Mondays. Anybody who's interested in riding bikes for a couple of hours in Whitaker Woods will have that opportunity. They will also be bikes and helmets available.”
He added: “UNH Cooperative Extension will provide some cooking classes for our students over at Conway Elementary. Pine Tree has White Mountain Science Initiatives that are going to do some work with them. We’re just trying to expand those kinds of programming options for our kids.”
Neugebauer is already looking ahead to the net fall.
“I think my vision for next fall would be largely collaborative programming between the community and the schools,” he said. “And having two or three options from different people, whether it's akin to what we've been doing with White Mountain Science Initiatives and looking at more UNH Extension kind of programming."
What gets Neugebauer excited about Project SUCCEED?
“Kids first and foremost,” he said with a smile. “I know that's kind of the whole game. Just seeing them being able to make connections outside of school in a less structured environment, I think is always nice. And, it's always nice to get to know kids in not a strictly academic situation.”
Neugebauer added: “I sound like a broken record here, but you know, the community piece is really big. My experiences whether it was working at the bagel store (Big Dave’s, owned by his in-laws Sue and Dave Hausman), working in summer programming for the districts, working as a paraprofessional at the middle school and at John Fuller for a while, you get a really unique opportunity to be able to interface with the people around you and get to know them. I think it strengthens our town as relationships become stronger we're able to provide better for the next generation.”
Speaking of the next generation, Neugebauer and Sarah, his wife and a grade 2-3 teacher at John Fuller, are the proud parents of Walter, their 3-month-old son.
“He’s great and growing,” Neugebauer said with a big grin.
