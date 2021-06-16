OSSIPEE — The new administrator of Mountain View Community says she's happy to work in such a beautiful building with great people.
Meanwhile, the county is still waiting for its new chief financial officer to arrive.
Following a non-public session May 5, commissioner's chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) announced the hiring of George Zoukee as chief financial officer and Deidre "Dee" Brown as Mountain View Community Nursing Home Administrator.
Brown, who started June 7, was most recently the compliance and ethics director for the Strafford County Riverside Rest Home. She worked for Strafford County for nine years.
Brown replaces Howie Chandler, who left in February to pursue a similar position in Franklin. Chandler had been with the county since 2012.
Brown, 56, of Barrington spoke to the Sun Wednesday outside Mountain View after the public portion of the Carroll County commissioners' meeting.
"I can tell you that when I came and toured this facility, the way it is laid out, and the way it is set up for the resident is absolutely the most beautiful place I've ever seen," said Brown. "I'm thrilled."
She added that she was "pretty content at Strafford County. But when this came up, this was the perfect fit. It's just the right size and they're amazingly talented and dedicated staff here. So I think I hit the lottery."
Brown said things are going well. She told commissioners all 104 beds at Mountain View are full.
One task she's working on s looking at ways to shore up Mountain View's internet connections both in terms of security and emergency backups.
She and county officials are looking into the possibility of using American Rescue Plan funds for that.
"I'm well aware of what could happen if we lose our capabilities for internet and faxing and such," said Brown. "So it has really deep complications ... especially when it comes to pharmacy and medical and prescriptions, things like that."
She also plans to keep a close eye on admissions to make sure the facility is available for people of the county.
As for COVID, she said the nursing home isn't fully open yet but does allow scheduled visits. Group activities like bus trips for ice cream are being conducted.
"Everyone is healthy, and everyone is taking all the precautions that we need to be doing here, and the residents are doing an amazing job too," said Brown. "It's frustrating for them to have to wear a mask around the building, but they've been doing it."
Asked about family and hobbies, Brown said she has triplets (Haley, Madison, and Dallen) who are turning 20 this summer and just finished their sophomore years in college. Brown said she likes spending time with her dogs and cats and being outside.
After Chandler left his position and before Brown took over, Strafford County Administrator Ray Bower served as the supervisory administrator of Mountain View because he has an administrator's license. He was assisted by Carroll County Finance Director Paula Coats.
Brown worked under Bower during her time in Strafford County.
"I got the opportunity to come up a few times with him," said Brown of Bower. "Once I came here. I was like, this place was meant to be."
Zoukee, a real estate investor from Tennessee, replaces Fergus Cullen who left under mysterious circumstances in March.
Asked about Zoukee, McCarthy said he was supposed to start June 14, but, she said, "We gave him a two week extension. So by July 1, we will be opening it up again if he is not on campus."
The town of Conway attempted to hire Zoukee as its finance manager two years ago. Days before he was set to start, Zoukee, then 59, of Las Vegas declined the position because of a family situation.
In April of this year, the Chilkat Valley News of Haines, Alaska, reported that Zoukee turned down a job there as the Haines Borough manager, citing the high cost of moving expenses.
McCarthy opened the meeting and took media questions without the other two commissioners present because during last week's meeting she announced that meetings from now on will start on time at 9 a.m.
Eventually, commissioners Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) joined the meeting.
