CONWAY — North Conway Water Precinct officials recently received a tour of the new $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station going up next to Schouler Park and were happy to learn that the project is way ahead of schedule.
The building is expected to be completed a month sooner than the targeted completion date, said Crystal Laliberte, executive vice president of REI Service Corp. of Concord and Sugar Hill.
“It will be open in the second half of May. We are working on a May 22 dedication ceremony,” she said Tuesday.
REI’s Allan R. Clark is serving as project manager.
Construction superintendent Robert Silva of Ricci Construction Co. of Portsmouth said this week: “It’s coming along great.” He noted that the project was able to break ground in July rather than after Labor Day, as originally planned.
The impact of COVID-19, slowing business early last summer, also allowed work to proceed quickly once the former 1962-built brick station was razed on Norcross Circle.
In addition, both Silva and North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Suzanne Nelson (fire station expansion committee chair) pointed out that the weather cooperated, as winter snows didn’t arrive in full force until recently. That allowed crews to get the building roofed and covered with plastic to enable interior work to begin.
“The weather was with us until Feb. 1,” said Silva Tuesday.
Another factor was “we had a great subcontractors helping us to keep getting things done.”
Nelson and precinct commissioners chair John Santuccio were among those who got a tour Jan. 28.
“We did the tour because the interior stairs are done — one set brings you from the basement to the second floor and another brings you to the top of the hose tower,” said Silva.
The mezzanine will have a storage area as well as a training area, including three windows which firefighters will be able to use to practice placing a ladder; there will also be a forcible entry door to learn how to access a door to with force.
Work continues, Silva said.
“The pump just showed up today. We’ll be installing it and turning on the radiant heat system next week,” he said.
“We’re painting the apparatus bays, and we’ll be completing the sheetrock on the administrative side to the second floor. We’ve got to paint the handrails and the stairwells, and we’ve roughed in the electrical, we’ll be waiting for the finish coat of paint before we put in the cabling and outlets, along with the finish cabinetry,” said Silva.
Laliberte listed major building milestones: “elevator installation, permanent heat, sheetrock, rough mechanicals and rough electric and permanent power.”
Nelson said the building’s layout has a nice flow. “I was very impressed with it. When you first walk in, the impression I got first is that this is a solid, very well-built building. Everything about it says quality construction,” said Nelson.
She said dividing the “dirty” side of the building from the offices and training areas was a key factor in the need to replace the former station.
Nelson said the new station was designed to complement its surroundings. “It’s going to be a very beautiful building — once we get that plastic wrap off!”
Silva said Fire Chief Pat Preece’s office will be on the northeast corner of the the first floor, along with an office for Assistant Chief Chad McCarthy. It also has a conference room and administrative offices.
Upstairs is a training room and kitchen day room as well as three dorm rooms with a full bath.
The 48-foot hose tower extends to the basement. A floor drain in the base of the tower will capture water from the hoses, Silva said. The basement also houses the mechanical room for the boilers as well as a fitness room for the firefighters.
In addition to Nelson, Santuccio, Preece, McCarthy, Clark and Laliberte, also taking part in the tour were John Ricci of Ricci Construction, architect Christopher Salomon of Samyn-D’Ella Architects P.A. of Ashland; North Conway Fire Deputy Chief Tim Anderson; North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon; North Conway Country Club fire station expansion committee representative Doug Degrenier, former commissioner Jim Umberger and Hannah Andersen, business manager for the North Conway Water Precinct staff.
North Conway Water Precinct voters approved the new station at annual precinct meeting last June by a vote of 45-3. The tax impact is expected to be approximately $53 per $100,000 valuation.
During construction, the fire department is storing vehicles in the equipment garage on Seavey Street.
