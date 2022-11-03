Jim Miller - new chartered school gets $1.1 million

Jim Miller, board chair of Institute for Classical Culture, announced last week that North Star Academy Chartered Public School, which received official charter approval from the New Hampshire School Board in August, has now been granted $1.1 million through the Federal Charter School Program Grant. (COURTESY PHOTO)

By Roberta Baker, The Laconia Daily Sun

OSSIPEE — A non-profit dedicated to providing classical education through studying texts from Western civilization has received a $1.1 million federal grant to open North Star Academy, a public charter school in the Ossipee area, with the first students entering in fall 2024.

