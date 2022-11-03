By Roberta Baker, The Laconia Daily Sun
OSSIPEE — A non-profit dedicated to providing classical education through studying texts from Western civilization has received a $1.1 million federal grant to open North Star Academy, a public charter school in the Ossipee area, with the first students entering in fall 2024.
“The pillar of classical education is the idea of preparing students to find truth, to be sovereign thinkers and to be able to look at tons of information to find the narrative that rings true for them,” said James Miller of Alton Bay, director of the Institute for Classical Culture, which earned the grant.
Miller, formerly a headmaster at a Cornerstone Christian Academy in Ossipee, currently teaches at Acton Academy in Laconia.
North Star’s goal, he said, is to teach students how to think, not what think.
The tuition-free school will eventually serve elementary through high school students, and use the Barney Charter School curriculum model developed by Hillsdale College in Michigan, a private liberal arts college. Lionheart Academy in Keene and Seacoast Academy in Exeter also use this model.
“We see ourselves as an option” for families to have choices, Miller said. “Maybe public school isn’t working for their child.”
He said North Star Academy will be located in the Ossipee area, which includes low-income families, high-risk students and prevalent substance misuse. No site has been finalized yet. The school will draw students who typically live within a half hour’s drive, although there is no distance requirement.
In the greater Ossipee area, roughly 50 percent of students are not proficient in math or reading, according to recent achievement tests, which points to a need for a different approach, Miller said.
The $1.1 million grant is part of yearslong federal funding from the U.S. Department of Education to New Hampshire charter schools. It will help North Star purchase computers and desks and hire staff as the school opens. The plan is to serve a 90 students in kindergarten through fourth grade the first year, gradually expanding to include eighth grade by 2027, with a target enrollment of 315, according Miller and the school’s application with the state. The school will open with six teachers, growing to 22 educators in five years.
The curriculum will be geared to
students who are preparing for college, as well as those who want to work in the trades or careers that don’t require further academic training.
“Although it can feel like we’re competing, we’re just another public school in the area,” Miller said. Out of the $26,000 the Kingswood Regional School District spends per student, $7,200 will go with each student who attends North Star, and the balance to Governor Wentworth School District. Students who live locally will be bused by the district. Admission will be by lottery in the spring before school starts.
North Star’s grant is part of an $8.34 million grant announced last week that will go to four existing or recently approved public charter schools to four others currently seeking approval. The grants represent the latest round of installments from a $46 million federal grant to New Hampshire in 2019, one of three states to receive awards that year from by the U.S. Department of Education’s Charter School Program.
“This program is expanding public school choices for New Hampshire children and is offering students an unconventional path to success,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education.
“Startup costs are often an insurmountable hurdle for new charter schools, but this federal funding helps provide more options families seeking something different for their children. We have accelerated this program substantially and have awarded $17 million to public charter schools” so far.
New Hampshire now has 30 public charter schools currently operating with a total of roughly 5,256 students. Those opened since 2020 include Heartwood Public Charter School in Jefferson and Northeast Woodlands Chartered Public School in Conway. The charter public school operating now in the Lakes Region is Compass Classical Academy in Franklin, which did not respond to requests for information for this story.
During the pandemic, charter schools across the country experienced an increase in enrollment when schools shifted online, and when students of varying abilities needed to make up what they missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.