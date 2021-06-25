FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen decided Thursday they will now be chaired by Tom Kingsbury rather than Tom Klinepeter, who wants more time to travel.
Kingsbury was re-elected to the select board by town meeting voters earlier this month after running unopposed.
Thursday was the first meeting since the 2021 election and town meeting.
During the election of board officers portion of the meeting, Selectman Kimberly Clarke nominated Klinepeter to remain chairman. He has served in that role since 2019, when he replaced Rick Eastman, who did not run again.
"I nominate Tom Kingsbury for chair," said Klinepeter, who when asked by Clarke if he wanted to serve, said, "Well, I'm hoping to do some traveling."
His travel plans include trips to Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona over the winter.
Selectmen voted 4-0 to make Kingsbury the chair.
"Tom's been chairman for a couple of years," said Kingsbury, adding Klinepeter had also served as chairman before his recent stint.
"You've done a heck of a job. If I can just do somewhere near what he does, I think we will accomplish something. He's been outstanding ... I want to see him blush."
Kingsbury made a successful motion to make Jim Dutton vice-chair. Dutton takes over for Clarke, who had been serving in that role.
